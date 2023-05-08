Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:48 2023-05-05 pm EDT
6.500 BRL   +1.72%
08:04aEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
05/02Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Notice to the Market – Start of operations and toll collection by EcoNoroeste
PU
04/28EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.(BOVESPA:ECOR3) dropped from Brazil IBOVESPA Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance

05/08/2023 | 08:04am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for April 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME

April/23¹

April/22¹

Chg.

Accum. 2023¹

Accum. 20221

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,271

4,992

5.6%

21,950

21,033

4.4%

Ecopistas

7,299

6,947

5.1%

29,787

28,083

6.1%

Ecosul

2,404

2,162

11.2%

9,293

8,489

9.5%

Eco101

4,729

4,746

-0.4%

19,737

19,429

1.6%

Ecoponte

2,331

2,335

-0.2%

9,381

9,267

1.2%

Eco135

3,021

3,129

-3.5%

12,439

12,645

-1.6%

Eco050

4,409

4,418

-0.2%

17,717

17,168

3.2%

Ecovias do Cerrado

2,907

2,818

3.2%

11,418

10,943

4.3%

Comparable Total²

32,371

31,547

2.6%

131,723

127,057

3.7%

EcoRioMinas³

3,033

0

n.m.

8,664

0

n.m.

Ecovias do Araguaia4

4,039

0

n.m.

15,197

0

n.m.

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

39,443

31,547

25.0%

155,584

127,057

22.5%

  1. Includes toll collection up to April 30, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and at the Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, May 8, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 753 M 958 M 958 M
Net income 2023 449 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net Debt 2023 13 255 M 2 673 M 2 673 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 4 522 M 912 M 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,74x
EV / Sales 2024 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 875
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 6,50 BRL
Average target price 7,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.46.07%912
TRANSURBAN GROUP13.48%30 610
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.19.43%8 306
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-0.15%6 459
SALIK COMPANY20.97%6 127
GRUPO CCR S.A.28.28%5 653
