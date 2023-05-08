Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
05/08/2023 | 08:04am EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for April 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.
TRAFFIC VOLUME
April/23¹
April/22¹
Chg.
Accum. 2023¹
Accum. 20221
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
5,271
4,992
5.6%
21,950
21,033
4.4%
Ecopistas
7,299
6,947
5.1%
29,787
28,083
6.1%
Ecosul
2,404
2,162
11.2%
9,293
8,489
9.5%
Eco101
4,729
4,746
-0.4%
19,737
19,429
1.6%
Ecoponte
2,331
2,335
-0.2%
9,381
9,267
1.2%
Eco135
3,021
3,129
-3.5%
12,439
12,645
-1.6%
Eco050
4,409
4,418
-0.2%
17,717
17,168
3.2%
Ecovias do Cerrado
2,907
2,818
3.2%
11,418
10,943
4.3%
Comparable Total²
32,371
31,547
2.6%
131,723
127,057
3.7%
EcoRioMinas³
3,033
0
n.m.
8,664
0
n.m.
Ecovias do Araguaia4
4,039
0
n.m.
15,197
0
n.m.
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
39,443
31,547
25.0%
155,584
127,057
22.5%
Includes toll collection up to April 30, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and at the Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.
The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.
São Paulo, May 8, 2023.
Marcello Guidotti
CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 12:03:09 UTC.