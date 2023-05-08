Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for April 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME April/23¹ April/22¹ Chg. Accum. 2023¹ Accum. 20221 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,271 4,992 5.6% 21,950 21,033 4.4% Ecopistas 7,299 6,947 5.1% 29,787 28,083 6.1% Ecosul 2,404 2,162 11.2% 9,293 8,489 9.5% Eco101 4,729 4,746 -0.4% 19,737 19,429 1.6% Ecoponte 2,331 2,335 -0.2% 9,381 9,267 1.2% Eco135 3,021 3,129 -3.5% 12,439 12,645 -1.6% Eco050 4,409 4,418 -0.2% 17,717 17,168 3.2% Ecovias do Cerrado 2,907 2,818 3.2% 11,418 10,943 4.3% Comparable Total² 32,371 31,547 2.6% 131,723 127,057 3.7% EcoRioMinas³ 3,033 0 n.m. 8,664 0 n.m. Ecovias do Araguaia4 4,039 0 n.m. 15,197 0 n.m. CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 39,443 31,547 25.0% 155,584 127,057 22.5%

Includes toll collection up to April 30, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas and Ecovias do Araguaia. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and at the Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, May 8, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/