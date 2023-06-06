Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:48 2023-06-06 pm EDT
7.050 BRL   +1.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance

06/06/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for May 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

On May 1, 2023, EcoNoroeste started toll collection in seven toll plazas of the stretch formerly operated by AB Triângulo do Sol, whose toll revenue accounts for approximately 80% of the total estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire. In addition, the beginning of toll collection in the stretch currently operated by TEBE is slated for March 2025, whose share of total estimated revenue is 20%.

TRAFFIC VOLUME

1

1

Chg.

Accum. 2023

1

Accum. 2022

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

May/23

May/22

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,466

4,966

10.1%

27,416

25,999

5.4%

Ecopistas

7,398

6,936

6.7%

37,185

35,019

6.2%

Ecosul

2,262

2,018

12.1%

11,556

10,507

10.0%

Eco101

4,790

4,803

-0.3%

24,527

24,232

1.2%

Ecoponte

2,440

2,430

0.4%

11,821

11,696

1.1%

Eco135

3,194

3,337

-4.3%

15,632

15,982

-2.2%

Eco050

4,712

4,497

4.8%

22,429

21,665

3.5%

Ecovias do Cerrado

3,071

2,899

5.9%

14,489

13,842

4.7%

2

33,332

31,887

4.5%

165,055

158,943

3.8%

Comparable Total

EcoRioMinas

3

3,142

0

n.m.

11,806

0

n.m.

Ecovias do Araguaia

4

4,202

0

n.m.

19,399

0

n.m.

5

4,456

0

n.m.

4,456

0

n.m.

EcoNoroeste

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

45,133

31,887

41.5%

200,717

158,943

26.3%

  1. Includes toll collection up to May 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.
  1. Considers the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, June 6, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 20:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 047 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net income 2023 414 M 84,3 M 84,3 M
Net Debt 2023 13 686 M 2 785 M 2 785 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,3x
Yield 2023 0,74%
Capitalization 4 828 M 983 M 983 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
EV / Sales 2024 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 4 875
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,94 BRL
Average target price 8,18 BRL
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.55.96%982
TRANSURBAN GROUP12.87%29 885
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.16.86%7 974
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-3.63%6 120
SALIK COMPANY20.56%6 105
GRUPO CCR S.A.30.50%5 799
