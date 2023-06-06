Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for May 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

On May 1, 2023, EcoNoroeste started toll collection in seven toll plazas of the stretch formerly operated by AB Triângulo do Sol, whose toll revenue accounts for approximately 80% of the total estimated toll revenue from the concessionaire. In addition, the beginning of toll collection in the stretch currently operated by TEBE is slated for March 2025, whose share of total estimated revenue is 20%.

TRAFFIC VOLUME 1 1 Chg. Accum. 2023 1 Accum. 2022 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) May/23 May/22 Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,466 4,966 10.1% 27,416 25,999 5.4% Ecopistas 7,398 6,936 6.7% 37,185 35,019 6.2% Ecosul 2,262 2,018 12.1% 11,556 10,507 10.0% Eco101 4,790 4,803 -0.3% 24,527 24,232 1.2% Ecoponte 2,440 2,430 0.4% 11,821 11,696 1.1% Eco135 3,194 3,337 -4.3% 15,632 15,982 -2.2% Eco050 4,712 4,497 4.8% 22,429 21,665 3.5% Ecovias do Cerrado 3,071 2,899 5.9% 14,489 13,842 4.7% 2 33,332 31,887 4.5% 165,055 158,943 3.8% Comparable Total EcoRioMinas 3 3,142 0 n.m. 11,806 0 n.m. Ecovias do Araguaia 4 4,202 0 n.m. 19,399 0 n.m. 5 4,456 0 n.m. 4,456 0 n.m. EcoNoroeste CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 45,133 31,887 41.5% 200,717 158,943 26.3%

Includes toll collection up to May 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.

Considers the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

