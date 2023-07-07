Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for June 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.
TRAFFIC VOLUME
June/23¹
June/22¹
Chg.
1
Accum. 2022
1
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
Accum. 2023
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
5,223
4,625
12.9%
32,638
30,624
6.6%
Ecopistas
7,259
6,636
9.4%
44,444
41,656
6.7%
Ecosul
2,249
1,951
15.2%
13,804
12,458
10.8%
Eco101
4,771
4,748
0.5%
29,297
28,980
1.1%
Ecoponte
2,375
2,280
4.2%
14,197
13,976
1.6%
Eco135
3,162
3,192
-0.9%
18,794
19,174
-2.0%
Eco050
4,590
4,378
4.8%
27,019
26,043
3.7%
Ecovias do Cerrado
3,100
2,828
9.6%
17,588
16,670
5.5%
2
32,727
30,637
6.8%
197,782
189,580
4.3%
Comparable Total
EcoRioMinas
3
3,103
0
n.m.
14,909
0
n.m.
Ecovias do Araguaia
4
4,205
0
n.m.
23,604
0
n.m.
5
4,389
0
n.m.
8,845
0
n.m.
EcoNoroeste
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
44,424
30,637
45.0%
245,141
189,580
29.3%
Includes toll collection up to June 30, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.
Considers the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.
The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.
São Paulo, July 7, 2023.
Marcello Guidotti
CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686
invest@ecorodovias.com.br
https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 12:16:06 UTC.
