NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for June 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME

June/23¹

June/22¹

Chg.

1

Accum. 2022

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

Accum. 2023

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,223

4,625

12.9%

32,638

30,624

6.6%

Ecopistas

7,259

6,636

9.4%

44,444

41,656

6.7%

Ecosul

2,249

1,951

15.2%

13,804

12,458

10.8%

Eco101

4,771

4,748

0.5%

29,297

28,980

1.1%

Ecoponte

2,375

2,280

4.2%

14,197

13,976

1.6%

Eco135

3,162

3,192

-0.9%

18,794

19,174

-2.0%

Eco050

4,590

4,378

4.8%

27,019

26,043

3.7%

Ecovias do Cerrado

3,100

2,828

9.6%

17,588

16,670

5.5%

2

32,727

30,637

6.8%

197,782

189,580

4.3%

Comparable Total

EcoRioMinas

3

3,103

0

n.m.

14,909

0

n.m.

Ecovias do Araguaia

4

4,205

0

n.m.

23,604

0

n.m.

5

4,389

0

n.m.

8,845

0

n.m.

EcoNoroeste

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

44,424

30,637

45.0%

245,141

189,580

29.3%

  1. Includes toll collection up to June 30, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.
  1. Considers the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, July 7, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

