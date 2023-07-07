NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its Shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for June 2023 and for the accumulated period of 2023 in relation to the same periods in 2022. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME June/23¹ June/22¹ Chg. 1 Accum. 2022 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) Accum. 2023 Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,223 4,625 12.9% 32,638 30,624 6.6% Ecopistas 7,259 6,636 9.4% 44,444 41,656 6.7% Ecosul 2,249 1,951 15.2% 13,804 12,458 10.8% Eco101 4,771 4,748 0.5% 29,297 28,980 1.1% Ecoponte 2,375 2,280 4.2% 14,197 13,976 1.6% Eco135 3,162 3,192 -0.9% 18,794 19,174 -2.0% Eco050 4,590 4,378 4.8% 27,019 26,043 3.7% Ecovias do Cerrado 3,100 2,828 9.6% 17,588 16,670 5.5% 2 32,727 30,637 6.8% 197,782 189,580 4.3% Comparable Total EcoRioMinas 3 3,103 0 n.m. 14,909 0 n.m. Ecovias do Araguaia 4 4,205 0 n.m. 23,604 0 n.m. 5 4,389 0 n.m. 8,845 0 n.m. EcoNoroeste CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 44,424 30,637 45.0% 245,141 189,580 29.3%

Includes toll collection up to June 30, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on EcoRioMinas, Ecovias do Araguaia and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at the Engenheiro Pierre Berman, Santa Guilhermina and Santo Aleixo toll plazas from September 22, 2022 and Viúva Graça and Viúva Graça (B) toll plazas from March 01, 2023. 4) Considers the start of toll collection from October 03, 2022.

Considers the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

São Paulo, July 7, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2683 / 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/