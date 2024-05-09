Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
May 09, 2024 at 05:20 pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly-Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for April 2024 and for the accumulated period of 2024 in relation to the same periods in 2023. These are managerial results and are subject to change.
TRAFFIC VOLUME
1
1
Chg.
1
1
Chg.
(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)
April/24
April/23
2024
2023
Heavy + Light
Ecovias dos Imigrantes
5,794
5,271
9.9%
23,736
21,950
8.1%
Ecopistas
8,542
7,299
17.0%
33,680
29,787
13.1%
Ecosul
2,612
2,404
8.6%
9,300
9,293
0.1%
Eco101
4,988
4,729
5.5%
20,510
19,737
3.9%
Ecoponte
2,364
2,331
1.4%
9,266
9,381
-1.2%
Eco135
3,257
3,021
7.8%
13,178
12,439
5.9%
Eco050
5,029
4,409
14.1%
18,983
17,717
7.1%
Ecovias do Cerrado
3,028
2,907
4.2%
12,007
11,418
5.2%
Ecovias do Araguaia
4,208
4,039
4.2%
16,113
15,197
6.0%
2
39,822
36,410
9.4%
156,772
146,920
6.7%
Comparable Total
EcoRioMinas
3
6,025
3,033
98.6%
24,153
8,666
178.7%
4
4,645
0
n.m.
18,458
0
n.m.
EcoNoroeste
CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME
50,492
39,443
28.0%
199,383
155,586
28.1%
Including toll collection up to April 30, inclusive. 2) Excluding toll collection on EcoRioMinas and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considering the start of toll collection at three toll plazas from September 22, 2022, two toll plazas from March 01, 2023, seven toll plazas from October 27, 2023, two toll plazas from December 18, 2023 and - deactivation of three toll plazas - and start of toll collection at one toll plaza from December 29, 2023. 4) Considering the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.
Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.
The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.
São Paulo, May 9, 2024.
Marcello Guidotti
CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2674 / 2686
invest@ecorodovias.com.br
https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/
