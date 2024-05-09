NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for April 2024 and for the accumulated period of 2024 in relation to the same periods in 2023. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME

1

1

Chg.

1

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

April/24

April/23

2024

2023

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,794

5,271

9.9%

23,736

21,950

8.1%

Ecopistas

8,542

7,299

17.0%

33,680

29,787

13.1%

Ecosul

2,612

2,404

8.6%

9,300

9,293

0.1%

Eco101

4,988

4,729

5.5%

20,510

19,737

3.9%

Ecoponte

2,364

2,331

1.4%

9,266

9,381

-1.2%

Eco135

3,257

3,021

7.8%

13,178

12,439

5.9%

Eco050

5,029

4,409

14.1%

18,983

17,717

7.1%

Ecovias do Cerrado

3,028

2,907

4.2%

12,007

11,418

5.2%

Ecovias do Araguaia

4,208

4,039

4.2%

16,113

15,197

6.0%

2

39,822

36,410

9.4%

156,772

146,920

6.7%

Comparable Total

EcoRioMinas

3

6,025

3,033

98.6%

24,153

8,666

178.7%

4

4,645

0

n.m.

18,458

0

n.m.

EcoNoroeste

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

50,492

39,443

28.0%

199,383

155,586

28.1%

  1. Including toll collection up to April 30, inclusive. 2) Excluding toll collection on EcoRioMinas and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considering the start of toll collection at three toll plazas from September 22, 2022, two toll plazas from March 01, 2023, seven toll plazas from October 27, 2023, two toll plazas from December 18, 2023 and - deactivation of three toll plazas - and start of toll collection at one toll plaza from December 29, 2023. 4) Considering the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, May 9, 2024.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer 55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2674 / 2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 21:20:57 UTC.