NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, the preliminary consolidated traffic monthly figures for April 2024 and for the accumulated period of 2024 in relation to the same periods in 2023. These are managerial results and are subject to change.

TRAFFIC VOLUME 1 1 Chg. 1 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) April/24 April/23 2024 2023 Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,794 5,271 9.9% 23,736 21,950 8.1% Ecopistas 8,542 7,299 17.0% 33,680 29,787 13.1% Ecosul 2,612 2,404 8.6% 9,300 9,293 0.1% Eco101 4,988 4,729 5.5% 20,510 19,737 3.9% Ecoponte 2,364 2,331 1.4% 9,266 9,381 -1.2% Eco135 3,257 3,021 7.8% 13,178 12,439 5.9% Eco050 5,029 4,409 14.1% 18,983 17,717 7.1% Ecovias do Cerrado 3,028 2,907 4.2% 12,007 11,418 5.2% Ecovias do Araguaia 4,208 4,039 4.2% 16,113 15,197 6.0% 2 39,822 36,410 9.4% 156,772 146,920 6.7% Comparable Total EcoRioMinas 3 6,025 3,033 98.6% 24,153 8,666 178.7% 4 4,645 0 n.m. 18,458 0 n.m. EcoNoroeste CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 50,492 39,443 28.0% 199,383 155,586 28.1%

Including toll collection up to April 30, inclusive. 2) Excluding toll collection on EcoRioMinas and EcoNoroeste. 3) Considering the start of toll collection at three toll plazas from September 22, 2022, two toll plazas from March 01, 2023, seven toll plazas from October 27, 2023, two toll plazas from December 18, 2023 and - deactivation of three toll plazas - and start of toll collection at one toll plaza from December 29, 2023. 4) Considering the start of toll collection in seven toll plazas from May 01, 2023.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, May 9, 2024.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

