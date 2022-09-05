Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors

NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), hereby informs its Shareholders and the market that, on this date, Mr. Alberto Rubegni has presented his resignation as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect as of today.
The Company thanks Mr. Alberto Rubegni for his dedication and contribution during his tenure and wishes him success for the future.
São Paulo, September 05, 2022.
Marcello Guidotti
CEO and Investor Relations Officer Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. +55 11 3787 2683/2612/2674/2686 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri
