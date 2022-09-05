Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-05 pm EDT
6.110 BRL   +3.38%
04:40pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors
PU
09/02ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : 2021 Integrated Report
PU
08/19ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S A : Notice to the Market - Signing of the EcoRioMinas Concession Agreement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the Board of Directors

09/05/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias"), hereby informs its Shareholders and the market that, on this date, Mr. Alberto Rubegni has presented his resignation as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company, with effect as of today.

The Company thanks Mr. Alberto Rubegni for his dedication and contribution during his tenure and wishes him success for the future.

São Paulo, September 05, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

CEO and Investor Relations Officer Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. +55 11 3787 2683/2612/2674/2686 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 05 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2022 20:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
04:40pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Resignation of Member of the..
PU
09/02ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : 2021 Integrated Report
PU
08/19ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Signing of the EcoRioMinas C..
PU
08/18ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Collective TAM - Financial r..
PU
08/05ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance
PU
07/29TRANSCRIPT : EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2..
CI
07/29ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Half-year results
CO
07/29EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
07/29ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Press Release
CO
07/29EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 673 M 710 M 710 M
Net income 2022 172 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2022 9 292 M 1 797 M 1 797 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 4 111 M 795 M 795 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,65x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 692
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 5,91 BRL
Average target price 11,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target 88,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-19.26%793
TRANSURBAN GROUP-0.14%29 028
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.1.69%6 787
GRUPO CCR S.A.20.45%5 440
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED14.88%5 216
SHANDONG HI-SPEED COMPANY LIMITED4.84%3 715