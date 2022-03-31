Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Revision of Corporate Policies

03/31/2022 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the following policies and regulations have been approved by its Board of Directors:

  • - Use of Information and Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and of Trading of Securities Policy;

  • - Compensation Policy of the Board of Directors, Advisory Committees, Statutory Board of Officers, and Fiscal Council;

  • - Risk Management and Internal Control Policy;

  • - Policy for the Appointment of Members of the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Officers, and Advisory Committees;

  • - Dividend Distribution Policy;

  • - Donations and Sponsorships Policy;

  • - Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors;

  • - Internal Regulations of the Investment, Finance and Risk Committee;

  • - Internal Regulations of the Audit Committee; and

  • - Internal Regulations of the Peoples Management and Governance Committee.

Besides adapting these policies and regulations to B3's Novo Mercado Regulations, the Company revised them comprehensively, with the goal of strengthening governance in relation to the principles of transparency, fairness, accountability and corporate responsibility, which are commitments to all stakeholders.

The policies and regulations are available on the CVM website and on the Corporate Governance/Corporate Bylaws, Policies and Regulations section of the Company's Investor Relations website(www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri).

São Paulo, March 31, 2022.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 21:54:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
05:57pECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market - Revision of Corporate Polici..
PU
03/28ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 04/27/2022
PU
03/28ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Distance Voting Ballot - AGM 04/27/2022
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Risk Management and Internal Control Policy
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Internal Regulations of the Investment, Finance and..
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Internal Regulations of the Peoples Management and ..
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Internal Regulations of the Audit Committee
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Compensation Policy of the Board of Directors, Advi..
PU
03/24ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Policy for the Appointment of Members of the Board ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 561 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2022 203 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
Net Debt 2022 8 301 M 1 747 M 1 747 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 5 224 M 1 099 M 1 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 4 692
Free-Float 48,5%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,63 BRL
Average target price 13,10 BRL
Spread / Average Target 71,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.2.60%1 093
TRANSURBAN GROUP-3.69%30 693
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.83%7 533
YUEXIU TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED14.29%6 621
GRUPO CCR S.A.19.33%5 769
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-5.78%4 696