Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Revision of Corporate Policies

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the following policies and regulations have been approved by its Board of Directors:

- Use of Information and Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and of Trading of Securities Policy;

- Compensation Policy of the Board of Directors, Advisory Committees, Statutory Board of Officers, and Fiscal Council;

- Risk Management and Internal Control Policy;

- Policy for the Appointment of Members of the Board of Directors, Statutory Board of Officers, and Advisory Committees;

- Dividend Distribution Policy;

- Donations and Sponsorships Policy;

- Internal Regulations of the Board of Directors;

- Internal Regulations of the Investment, Finance and Risk Committee;

- Internal Regulations of the Audit Committee; and

- Internal Regulations of the Peoples Management and Governance Committee.

Besides adapting these policies and regulations to B3's Novo Mercado Regulations, the Company revised them comprehensively, with the goal of strengthening governance in relation to the principles of transparency, fairness, accountability and corporate responsibility, which are commitments to all stakeholders.

The policies and regulations are available on the CVM website and on the Corporate Governance/Corporate Bylaws, Policies and Regulations section of the Company's Investor Relations website(www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri).

São Paulo, March 31, 2022.

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri