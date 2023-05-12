Advanced search
05:07:55 2023-05-12
6.410 BRL   -3.17%
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Revision of the Policy of Use of Information and Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and of Trading of Securities of the Company

05/12/2023 | 05:05pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("EcoRodovias" or the "Company"), in compliance with article 18 of Resolution 44/21 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil ("Resolution 44/21"), hereby informs its shareholders and the market that the Board of Directors approved the revision of the Policy of Use of Information and Disclosure of Material Act or Fact and of Trading of Securities of the Company ("Policy").

The revision was made to include a provision on Individual Investment Plans, pursuant to article 16 of Resolution 44/21.

The Policy is available on the CVM website and on the Corporate Governance/Corporate Bylaws, Policies and Regulations section of the Company's Investor Relations website (www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri).

São Paulo, May 12, 2023.

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 21:04:45 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
