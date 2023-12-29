NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.
Publicly held company
Publicly held company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):
08.873.873/0001-10
ECORIOMINAS CONCESSIONÁRIA DE RODOVIAS S.A.
Privately Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 29.884.545/0001-90
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiary ECORIOMINAS CONCESSIONÁRIA DE RODOVIAS S.A. ("EcoRioMinas") hereby inform the start of toll collection at midnight today at São Francisco do Glória/MG toll plaza. As such, EcoRioMinas has reached full collection of the concessionaire's toll revenue.
EcoRioMinas manages the BR-116/465/493/RJ/MG highways, including the Metropolitan Arch of Rio de Janeiro and the stretch of Serra de Teresópolis, totaling 726.9 km in length.
EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of B3, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable laws.
São Paulo, December 29, 2023.
Marcello Guidotti
Hugo Rafael Mitz
CEO and Investor Relations Officer
Investor Relations Officer
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A.
55 (11) 3787-2612/2674/2686
invest@ecorodovias.com.br
http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri
Júlio Cezar Moreira de Amorim
Investor Relations Officer
EcoRioMinas Concessionária de Rodovias S.A.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 29 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 12:13:40 UTC.