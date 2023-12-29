NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. Publicly held company Publicly held company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80 Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.873.873/0001-10

ECORIOMINAS CONCESSIONÁRIA DE RODOVIAS S.A.

Privately Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 29.884.545/0001-90

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiary ECORIOMINAS CONCESSIONÁRIA DE RODOVIAS S.A. ("EcoRioMinas") hereby inform the start of toll collection at midnight today at São Francisco do Glória/MG toll plaza. As such, EcoRioMinas has reached full collection of the concessionaire's toll revenue.

EcoRioMinas manages the BR-116/465/493/RJ/MG highways, including the Metropolitan Arch of Rio de Janeiro and the stretch of Serra de Teresópolis, totaling 726.9 km in length.

EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of B3, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, December 29, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti Hugo Rafael Mitz CEO and Investor Relations Officer Investor Relations Officer EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A. 55 (11) 3787-2612/2674/2686 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Júlio Cezar Moreira de Amorim

Investor Relations Officer

EcoRioMinas Concessionária de Rodovias S.A.