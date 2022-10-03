Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Start of toll collection by Ecovias do Araguaia

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiaries HOLDING DO ARAGUAIA S.A. ("Holding do Araguaia") and CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DO ARAGUAIA S.A. ("Ecovias do Araguaia" or "Concessionaire") hereby inform that the Concessionaire began full toll collection jointly at all the nine toll plazas of highways BR-153/414/080/TO/GO today at 12 a.m.

The toll tariffs being applied incorporate, with respect to the base tariff stated in the original tender, an adjustment of 22.54%, which is based on the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) between May 2019 and August 2022.

Ecovias do Araguaia manages 850.7 km of highways BR-153/414/080/TO/GO between Aliança do Tocantins (TO) and Anápolis (GO), which is one of the main connections between the Mid-North and Center-South regions of Brazil.

As from today, Ecovias do Araguaia will generate positive EBITDA, thus contributing to improving the leverage of the Company and of ECS.

EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of B3, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, October 3, 2022.

