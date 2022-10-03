Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-30 pm EDT
4.970 BRL   +2.26%
08:34aEcorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Start of toll collection by Ecovias do Araguaia
PU
09/22Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Start of toll collection by EcoRioMinas
PU
09/16Ecorodovias Infraestrutura E Logistica S A : Company's Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Start of toll collection by Ecovias do Araguaia

10/03/2022 | 08:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A.

Publicly held company

Publicly held company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME):

08.873.873/0001-10

HOLDING DO ARAGUAIA S.A.

CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DO ARAGUAIA

Publicly held company

S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 18.903.785/0001-78

Publicly held company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME):

15.090.690/0001-94

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiaries HOLDING DO ARAGUAIA S.A. ("Holding do Araguaia") and CONCESSIONÁRIA ECOVIAS DO ARAGUAIA S.A. ("Ecovias do Araguaia" or "Concessionaire") hereby inform that the Concessionaire began full toll collection jointly at all the nine toll plazas of highways BR-153/414/080/TO/GO today at 12 a.m.

The toll tariffs being applied incorporate, with respect to the base tariff stated in the original tender, an adjustment of 22.54%, which is based on the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) between May 2019 and August 2022.

Ecovias do Araguaia manages 850.7 km of highways BR-153/414/080/TO/GO between Aliança do Tocantins (TO) and Anápolis (GO), which is one of the main connections between the Mid-North and Center-South regions of Brazil.

As from today, Ecovias do Araguaia will generate positive EBITDA, thus contributing to improving the leverage of the Company and of ECS.

EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of B3, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, October 3, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

Hugo Rafael Mitz

CEO and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations Officer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.

EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A.

55 (11) 3787-2683/2612/2674/2686

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Carlos Eduardo Auchewski Xisto

Investor Relations Officer

Holding do Araguaia S.A.

Concessionária Ecovias do Araguaia S.A.

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2022 12:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 378 M 624 M 624 M
Net income 2022 177 M 32,7 M 32,7 M
Net Debt 2022 9 387 M 1 734 M 1 734 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 3 457 M 639 M 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 692
Free-Float 48,0%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,97 BRL
Average target price 10,51 BRL
Spread / Average Target 111%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial Officer & Director
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-32.10%639
TRANSURBAN GROUP-10.71%24 443
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-1.17%6 583
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-7.94%5 467
GRUPO CCR S.A.8.11%4 676
BANGKOK EXPRESSWAY AND METRO8.88%3 726