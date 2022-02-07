Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Traffic

02/07/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary consolidated monthly traffic numbers for January 2022 which include comparisons with the same period of 2021. The results presented herein are managerial and s ubje ct to review.

TRAFFIC VOLUME

January, 2022

1

January, 2021

1

Chg.

(equivalent paying vehicles, thousand)

Heavy + Light

Ecovias dos Imigrantes

5,348

5,359

-0.2%

Ecopistas

7,422

7,297

1.7%

Ecosul

2,148

1,744

23.1%

Eco101

5,076

4,729

7.3%

Ecoponte

2,265

2,311

-2.0%

Eco135

3,265

3,191

2.3%

Eco050

4,030

3,757

7.3%

2

29,553

28,388

4.1%

Comparable Total

Ecovias do Cerrado

3

2,404

1,851

29.9%

4

-

1,424

n.m.

Ecovia Caminho do Mar

Ecocataratas

5

-

2,283

n.m.

CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME

31,957

33,946

-5.9%

  1. Includes toll collection up to January 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, February 07, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2683 / 2674 / 2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 22:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
02/03ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Material Fact - Removal of the Company's Chief Exec..
PU
01/31ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to the Market -Marcelo Lucon Resignation
PU
01/27ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Institutional Presentation - January 2022
PU
01/14ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTI : Notice to Shareholders - Expected date of the Gener..
PU
01/10ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market -
PU
2021ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Annual Corporate Events Calendar 2022
PU
2021ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Material Fact - Election of the Company's Chief Exe..
PU
2021ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Material Fact - ANPC
PU
2021ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance - CO..
PU
2021ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice on Related-party Transactions - Imigrantes C..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 803 M 720 M 720 M
Net income 2021 385 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net Debt 2021 7 500 M 1 420 M 1 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 0,28%
Capitalization 5 002 M 947 M 947 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,29x
EV / Sales 2022 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 7,19 BRL
Average target price 13,16 BRL
Spread / Average Target 83,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Bisordi de Oliveira Lima Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Beniamino Gavio Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGISTICA S.A.-1.50%937
TRANSURBAN GROUP-6.30%28 083
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.13%7 751
GRUPO CCR S.A.7.08%4 698
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-1.01%4 641
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415