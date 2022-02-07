Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market - Traffic

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "Ecorodovias") hereby informs its shareholders and the market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its preliminary consolidated monthly traffic numbers for January 2022 which include comparisons with the same period of 2021. The results presented herein are managerial and s ubje ct to review.

TRAFFIC VOLUME January, 2022 1 January, 2021 1 Chg. (equivalent paying vehicles, thousand) Heavy + Light Ecovias dos Imigrantes 5,348 5,359 -0.2% Ecopistas 7,422 7,297 1.7% Ecosul 2,148 1,744 23.1% Eco101 5,076 4,729 7.3% Ecoponte 2,265 2,311 -2.0% Eco135 3,265 3,191 2.3% Eco050 4,030 3,757 7.3% 2 29,553 28,388 4.1% Comparable Total Ecovias do Cerrado 3 2,404 1,851 29.9% 4 - 1,424 n.m. Ecovia Caminho do Mar Ecocataratas 5 - 2,283 n.m. CONSOLIDATED TRAFFIC VOLUME 31,957 33,946 -5.9%

Includes toll collection up to January 31, inclusive. 2) Excludes toll collection on Ecovias do Cerrado, Ecovia Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas. 3) Considers the start of toll collection at toll plazas P1 and P2 starting from November 14, 2020, the start of toll collection at toll plazas P6 and P7 starting from January 10, 2021 and P3, P4 and P5 starting from March 20, 2021.4) Concession contract ended on November 28, 2021. 5) Concession contract ended on November 27, 2021.

Note: Equivalent paying vehicle is a basic unit of reference in toll collection statistics on the Brazilian market. Light vehicles, such as automobiles, correspond to an equivalent vehicle unit. Heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses are converted to equivalent vehicles by a multiplier applied to the number of axles per vehicle, as established in the terms of each concession agreement. The results are managerial and subject to review.

The Company continues to act proactively, in coordination with governments and regulatory authorities to confront in the best way possible the impact of the crisis on its clients, employees and operations.

The Company reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly-held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable legislation.

São Paulo, February 07, 2022.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2612 / 2683 / 2674 / 2681

invest@ecorodovias.com.br

https://ri.ecorodovias.com.br/