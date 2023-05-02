Ecorodovias Infraestrutura e Logistica S A : Notice to the Market – Start of operations and toll collection by EcoNoroeste

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. S.A. Publicly Held Company Publicly Held Company Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.149.454/0001-80 Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 08.873.873/0001-10

CONCESSIONÁRIA DE RODOVIAS NOROESTE

PAULISTA S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF):

49.314.049/0001-08

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A. ("Company" or "EcoRodovias"), its direct subsidiary ECORODOVIAS CONCESSÕES E SERVIÇOS S.A. ("ECS") and its indirect subsidiary CONCESSIONÁRIA DE RODOVIAS NOROESTE PAULISTA S.A. ("EcoNoroeste" or "Concessionaire"), hereby announce that EcoNoroeste assumed operational and management control of the stretch previously operated by the concessionaire AB Triângulo do Sol (442.2 km + additional stretch of 0.6 km) at 12:00 a.m. on May 1, 2023. As a consequence, EcoNoroeste initiated toll collection at the toll plazas of the same stretch, whose toll revenue represents approximately 80% of total toll revenue expected from the Concessionaire.

The start of toll collection at the stretch currently operated by TEBE (158.2 km) is slated for March 2025, whose share of expected total revenue is approximately 20%.

During the 30-year concession period, EcoNoroeste will generate positive impacts in the interior region of São Paulo, notably by implementing the Zero Carbon Program, improving traffic by converting all toll plazas to the free automatic system, implementing a road safety program and by creating jobs.

Including this concession in the asset portfolio, the Company will have 11 highway concession assets totaling over 4,700 km under concession, consolidating its position as Brazil's largest highway asset management company in kilometers managed.

EcoRodovias reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of B3, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with applicable laws.

São Paulo, May 2, 2023.

Marcello Guidotti Hugo Rafael Mitz CEO and Investor Relations Officer Investor Relations Officer EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. EcoRodovias Concessões e Serviços S.A. 55 (11) 3787-2683/2612/2674/2686 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Luciano Louzane

Superintendent Director

Concessionária de Rodovias Noroeste

Paulista S.A.