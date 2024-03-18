1. Introduction This document is the basis for the preparation of the 2023 Integrated Report of the EcoRodovias Group with the aim of facilitating the understanding of the limitations and assumptions adopted during the preparation of the report, as well as ensuring that it adheres to the criteria required for the information assurance stage. EcoRodovias is an infrastructure company that operates highway concessions in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. We are the largest highway operator in Brazil in terms of extension, with more than 4.7 thousand kilometers1 of managed highways, concentrated in the Midwest, Southeast and South regions of Brazil. The limited assurance is carried out by PwC and will be scoped to a sampling of indicators for the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to be listed in the Summaries of this document. To ensure the commitment to transparency and accountability to all stakeholders for the 2023 financial year, the Integrated Report has been prepared with reference to the guidelines pertaining to the Global Reporting Initiative Standard (GRI), the Integrated Reporting, created by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the CPC Guidance 09 - Integrated Reporting of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

2. Organizational boundaries and exceptions in the reporting scope The Group's Integrated Report 2023 follows the boundaries focused on the Group's operations and covers information on all subsidiaries owned by the EcoRodovias Group, between January 1 and December 31, 2023. It addresses strategic management, initiatives and results obtained. In the approach to operational and socio-environmental performance, information from the Group is consolidated, not to mention a summary of how Ecorodovias has incorporated ESG practices into its day-to-day business. The report includes information from the companies named Ecovia, Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas only for human resources and security. 3.Accounting information, currencies and conversion The accounting information published in the 2023 Integrated Report was compared by the organization with the information available in the Standardized Financial Statements for the same period, which was audited by an independent third party,lso by PwC. The Group's functional and presentation currency is the Real (R$).