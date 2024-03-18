Preparation Base
Reporting criteria for the indicators reported in the Integrated Report for the year 2023
1. Introduction
This document is the basis for the preparation of the 2023 Integrated Report of the EcoRodovias Group with the aim of facilitating the understanding of the limitations and assumptions adopted during the preparation of the report, as well as ensuring that it adheres to the criteria required for the information assurance stage.
EcoRodovias is an infrastructure company that operates highway concessions in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. We are the largest highway operator in Brazil in terms of extension, with more than 4.7 thousand kilometers1 of managed highways, concentrated in the Midwest, Southeast and South regions of Brazil.
The limited assurance is carried out by PwC and will be scoped to a sampling of indicators for the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to be listed in the Summaries of this document.
To ensure the commitment to transparency and accountability to all stakeholders for the 2023 financial year, the Integrated Report has been prepared with reference to the guidelines pertaining to the Global Reporting Initiative Standard (GRI), the Integrated Reporting, created by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the CPC Guidance 09 - Integrated Reporting of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).
2. Organizational boundaries and exceptions in the reporting scope
The Group's Integrated Report 2023 follows the boundaries focused on the Group's operations and covers information on all subsidiaries owned by the EcoRodovias Group, between January 1 and December 31, 2023.
It addresses strategic management, initiatives and results obtained. In the approach
to operational and socio-environmental performance, information from the Group is consolidated, not to mention a summary of how Ecorodovias has incorporated ESG practices into its day-to-day business.
The report includes information from the companies named Ecovia, Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas only for human resources and security.
3.Accounting information, currencies and conversion
The accounting information published in the 2023 Integrated Report was compared by the organization with the information available in the Standardized Financial Statements for the same period, which was audited by an independent third party,lso by PwC. The Group's functional and presentation currency is the Real (R$).
4. Reporting systems
The collection of information for the production of the report included interviews with the Group's leaders and access
to documents and materials produced throughout 2023.
The indicators contain consolidated information from the Group. Quantitative data is managed by the operational areas through information technology systems and by records based on manual controls.
To determine and consolidate them within the same standard, Ecorodovias standard sheets were used. Criteria and exceptions are described in this Preparation Basis and in the Index, where applicable.
5. Breakdown of reporting criteria
The table below aims to increase the detail on the criteria and assumptions adopted for measuring and consolidating the information regarding the GRI indicators on which this report is based and should be used as a complement to the reading of the 2023 Integrated Report
of the EcoRodovias Group, not only in its wording, but also in the GRI indicators annex.
1. Considers an additional 158 km, which will be managed by EcoNoroeste in 2025.
GRI disclosure
Description
Detailed criteria
2-1
Organizational details
NA
2-2
Entities included in the organization's
NA
sustainability reporting
2-3
Reporting period, frequency
NA
and contact point
Disclusure assured
No
Yes
No
2-4
Restatements of information
NA
Yes
2-5
External assurance
NA
Yes
2-6
2-7
2-8
2-9
We consider relevant businesses to be the purchase of goods or services that are directly or
Activities, value chain and other
indirectly linked to the Company's business.
Examples: purchasing raw materials to manufacture asphalt, hiring service providers to carry out
No
business relationships
works on the highway, etc.
We consider "significant changes" to be the acquisition and sale of new concessions/assets.
To respond to the indicator, the total number of employees in the Company on 12/31 is
considered through the SAP People and Management system, meaning employee is:
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
Employees
Permanent employees: employees with contracts for an indefinite period.
Yes
Temporary employees: interns, apprentices and employees with fixed-term contracts.
Unguaranteed hours employees: Not applicable.
Full time: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative, technical
and operational.
Part-time: apprentice, intern.
Workers who are not employees
For significant fluctuations we consider an increase or reduction in the number of employees
Yes
greater than 10%
Our Board of Directors follows the guidelines of the Bylaws, and may be composed of five to
No
Governance structure and composition ten effective Directors, all elected and dismissible by the General Assembly, which also elects
alternates, with unified terms of office of two years, with the possibility of re-election.
2-10
Nomination and selection of the highest
NA
No
governance body
2-11
Chair of the highest governance body
NA
No
There were no exceptions and changes to the limits and reporting periods for any of the indicators.
GRI disclosure Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
2-12
2-13
2-14
2-15
2-16
2-17
2-18
2-19
2-20
Role of the highest governance body in
NA
No
overseeing the management of impacts
Delegation of responsibility for
NA
No
managing impacts
Role of the highest governance body
NA
No
in sustainability reporting
According to our Policy - Conflict of Interest: when the Employee's personal interest is in
Conflicts of interest
conflict with the interests of EcoRodovias. Personal interests are understood not only as the
No
interests of the Employee himself, but also the interests of his closest relationships (individuals
or companies).
Communication of critical concerns
NA
Yes
Collective knowledge of the highest
NA
No
governance body
Evaluation of the performance of the
NA
No
highest governance body
Remuneration policies
NA
No
Compensation components:
The Board of Directors, the Fiscal Council and the Advisory Committees are provided with a fixed
Process to determine remuneration
monthly compensation based on the performance of their functions, regardless of the number
No
of meetings. For Board members, in addition to fixed compensation, there is short-term (linked to
goals) and long-term variable compensation, benefits and occasional extraordinary payments.
Stakeholder views are obtained through meetings with rating agencies and shareholders.
GRI disclosure Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
2-21
2-22
2-23
2-24
2-25
2-26
2-27
Total annual compensation: salary, medical assistance; statutory board fees; monthly compensation; home office assistance; profit sharing; private pension; group life insurance. Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative, technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
Highest paid individual: board/presidency.
Rational:
Annual total compensation ratio
1) Identify the highest paid individual and their annual compensation (salary + benefits).
Yes
2) Calculate the average annual compensation (salary + benefits) of all employees (except the
highest paid individual).
3) Calculate the proportion between the annual compensation of the highest paid individual
compared to the annual average of all employees.
4) The total annual compensation of all employees throughout the year was considered for the
calculation, not just those active on 12/31/2023.
Statement on sustainable development
NA
No
strategy
Policy commitments
Precautionary principle: when it is not certain whether an action/project may cause irreversible
No
damage to human health or the environment, the action should not be carried out.
Embedding policy commitments
NA
No
Processes to remediate negative
NA
Yes
impacts
Mechanisms for seeking advice and
NA
Yes
raising concerns
It only covers cases of environmental non-compliance. There are significant cases in which
Compliance with laws and regulations
there was the application of a monetary sanction equal to or greater than R$50 thousand or a
Yes
non-monetary sanction whose obligations to carry out represent costs equal to or greater than
R$50 thousand.
2-28
Membership associations
NA
No
2-29
Approach to stakeholder engagement
NA
Yes
2-30
Collective bargaining agreements
Collective agreements do not cover the Group's Directors, apprentices or interns.
No
GRI disclosure
Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
3-1
Process to determine material topics
NA
Yes
3-2
List of material topics
NA
Yes
3-3
Management of material topics
NA
No
201-1
Direct economic value generated and
The DVA is prepared in accordance with CPC 09 and all companies consolidated by the
Yes
distributed
Company are included.
Substantial changes in financial terms are those that represent more than 10% of EBITDA.
Financial implications and other risks
We currently measure short-term (annual) expenses.
We have an annual expenditure amount, provisioned year by year, to avoid and mitigate the effects of
201-2
and opportunities due to climate
No
climate change.
change
The Company does not disclose the implications of climate change as the methodology for calculating
these values is under development.
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations and
NA
No
other retirement plans
201-4
Financial assistance received from
NA
No
government
We consider all our investments to be significant, as they are directly linked to improving
Infrastructure investments and services
infrastructure and our services provided to society. Additionally, all our investments are provided
203-1
for in the concession contracts, and it is therefore our obligation to comply with them.
Yes
supported
We consider investments that generate some benefit to society to have a positive impact. And
negative impact investments that can negatively affect society.
203-2
Significant indirect economic impacts
NA
No
We consider all companies in the Ecorodovais Group (Holding and subsidiaries).
Significant risks are those that, after assessment, using risk rules (reputational, financial,
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related to legal and socio-environmentalnon-compliance), are classified in the critical quadrant of the
Yes
corruption
risk matrix. Risks classified in the critical quadrant of the matrix must have action plans for
treatment, aiming to reduce severity. If decisions that do not involve risk mitigation are chosen,
this must be submitted to the Board of Directors for monitoring.
GRI disclosure Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
The numbers and percentages reported in the indicator refer to the reporting period - year 2023.
Reported employees are those who have accepted the Group's compliance policy package.
The anti-corruption training base is made up of training related to our Ethics Program - Integrity
System and all the policies that comprise it. The program is applicable to all employees of the
Company and the training is mandatory and available on an online platform, and the training
must be carried out within a period of three months after hiring the employee and/or three
months after the review of any of these policies. After this period, the training will appear as
"delayed". To calculate this indicator, employees hired from 10/01 are disregarded, in order to
respect these three months for training.
Trained employees are considered to be those who have completed the Code of Conduct
training, which addresses, among other topics, the issue of corruption. Code of Conduct
training is available on an online platform and must be completed within one month after a
Communication and training about anti-
new employee joins and/or after reviewing the document. After this period, the training will be
205-2
shown as delayed. To calculate this indicator, employees hired from 12/01 are disregarded, in
Yes
corruption policies and procedures
order to respect these three months for training.
In the case of communicated directors, our Code of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Policy are approved
by the Board of Directors itself and therefore this approval is considered as communication to the
directors. Furthermore, the Council is trained on the topic of anti-corruption.
All business partners are notified of the Code of Conduct guidelines upon contracting and
receive the Supplier Code of Conduct before services are provided.
The following are considered as Company employees: directors, management, coordinators,
supervisor, specialist, administrative, technical, leader, apprentice, intern and operational.
To report this indicator, the following groupings of categories were made: counselors, directors
(Director, Statutory Director, Statutory Executive Director, Superintendent Director, President
and Statutory VP), coordinator (coordinator, specialist and supervisor), administrative (leader,
administrative, technician, intern and apprentice) and operational (operational).
Employees on leave, with pending training within the deadline or not applicable are excluded.
Confirmed incidents of corruption and
Confirmed cases are cases judged as valid after the analysis and investigation process.
205-3
According to our Anti-Corruption Policy, the concept of corruption is: giving, promising,
Yes
actions taken
approving or offering, directly or indirectly, money or anything of value to Public Agents with the
intention of guaranteeing an Undue Advantage for you or EcoRodovias.
GRI disclosure
Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
The Company has no history of this type of action, with all active demands being checked
Legal actions for anti-competitive
annually in the company's Legal System and none of them show the related matter or that the
active part belongs to that body. A general data report is generated in the legal system and the
206-1
behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly
No
subject column x case summary x active party is checked.
practices
Main results - whether the Company was convicted or not and whether it is subject to a fine or
some other type of non-monetary sanction.
Energy consumption within the
For electricity consumption, all of the Company's operations are taken into consideration (offices,
302-1
toll stations, service bases).
Yes
organization
For fuel consumption, all fuels are paid for by the company (use in generators, own fleet and road
preparations, even when operated by third parties).
302-3
Energy intensity
NA
No
302-4
Reduction of energy consumption
We compare total electricity consumption between one year and another and arrived at the
No
reductions resulting from initiatives implemented during the year.
303-3
Water consumption
All water consumption in EcoRodovias operations is considered.
No
(version 2016)
The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the
Yes
operational control approach is used.
The Company also uses Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the premises of the
GHG Protocol.
The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG
publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the
305-2
operational control approach is used.
Yes
emissions
The Company also uses Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the premises of the
GHG Protocol.
The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and
publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the
305-3
Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions
operational control approach is used.
Yes
We also use Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the assumptions of the GHG
Protocol. For scope 3, we also use financial data and the Quantis system (CDP).
Significant changes - entry or exit of new Units, change in methodology, any error greater than
5% found.
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
NA
No
GRI disclosure
Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and
publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the
operational control approach is used.
The Company also uses Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the premises of the
305-5
Reduction of GHG emissions
GHG Protocol.
Yes
The Company does not consider the secondary effects of its reduction actions when reporting
the indicator.
Primary effects - direct reductions resulting from a certain initiative taken by the Company.
Secondary effects - indirect reductions resulting from a specific initiative taken by the Company.
This reduction does not necessarily occur within the Company, but may occur in its supply
chain and/or its users/customers.
306-2
Waste generated and disposed of
All waste produced in EcoRodovias operations and waste collected on our highways,
Yes
(version 2016)
discarded by users and/or neighboring communities, are considered.
New suppliers - suppliers that are not yet registered in the Company's database and that were
registered and contracted in the reporting period.
Environmental criteria - we have a specific category of suppliers that have been classified
New suppliers that were screened
as potential generators of environmental risks. For these suppliers, some environmental
308-1
documentation is requested at the time of registration (e.g.: environmental licenses and/or
No
using environmental criteria
environmental certification).
Formula: Total of forcers contracted in the reporting year and who did not yet have a contract
with the Group/total suppliers contracted in the reporting year that are classified as potentially
causing environmental impact.
All EcoRodovias active service providers are evaluated on environmental criteria.
Negative environmental impacts are determined according to the type of service provided and are
Negative environmental impacts in the
carried out within the scope of Environmental Management Systems, through the methodology
308-2
for assessing aspects and impacts, which considers the significance and incidence of the impact.
No
supply chain and actions taken
Actual and potential negative environmental impacts are considered to be those that can cause
damage to the environment, while significant impacts are those that can cause damage that is
difficult to reverse or irreversible.
Hiring rate = number of hires in each functional category divided by the headcount of each
New employee hires and employee
category at the end of the period
401-1
Turnover rate = average number of hires and dismissals in each functional category (contr. +
Yes
turnover
dismissal / 2) divided by the headcount of each category at the end of the period
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
GRI disclosure
Description
Detailed criteria
Disclusure
assured
401-2
Benefits provided to full-time employees
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
No
that are not provided to temporary or
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
part-time employees
401-3
Parental leave
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
No
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
Occupational health and safety
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
403-1
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
Yes
management system
Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
Hazard identification, risk assessment,
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
403-2
Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company. The
Yes
and incident investigation
process and documentation for employees and third parties is the same. The only difference is
that in some cases the third party presents the documentation and Ecorodovias validates it.
403-3
Occupational health services
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
No
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.
403-4
Worker participation, consultation, and
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
No
communication on occupational health
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
and safety
Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.
Worker training on occupational health
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
403-5
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
No
and safety
Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.
403-6
Promotion of worker health
Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,
No
technician, apprentice, intern and operational.
Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.
Prevention and mitigation of
The significance of risks to health and safety at work is defined through a procedure, in which
403-7
the result is evaluated between probability of the event occurring and the severity (extent of the
No
occupational health and safety impacts
damage caused to the worker and their work activity). In general, they involve situations where
directly linked by business relationships
the probability of the event occurring is high and/or have high severity (injuries that result in time
away from work, whether permanent or not; disabling injuries and deaths).
