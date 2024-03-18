Preparation Base

Reporting criteria for the indicators reported in the Integrated Report for the year 2023

PWC Assurance

1. Introduction

This document is the basis for the preparation of the 2023 Integrated Report of the EcoRodovias Group with the aim of facilitating the understanding of the limitations and assumptions adopted during the preparation of the report, as well as ensuring that it adheres to the criteria required for the information assurance stage.

EcoRodovias is an infrastructure company that operates highway concessions in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. We are the largest highway operator in Brazil in terms of extension, with more than 4.7 thousand kilometers1 of managed highways, concentrated in the Midwest, Southeast and South regions of Brazil.

The limited assurance is carried out by PwC and will be scoped to a sampling of indicators for the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) to be listed in the Summaries of this document.

To ensure the commitment to transparency and accountability to all stakeholders for the 2023 financial year, the Integrated Report has been prepared with reference to the guidelines pertaining to the Global Reporting Initiative Standard (GRI), the Integrated Reporting, created by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the CPC Guidance 09 - Integrated Reporting of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM).

2. Organizational boundaries and exceptions in the reporting scope

The Group's Integrated Report 2023 follows the boundaries focused on the Group's operations and covers information on all subsidiaries owned by the EcoRodovias Group, between January 1 and December 31, 2023.

It addresses strategic management, initiatives and results obtained. In the approach

to operational and socio-environmental performance, information from the Group is consolidated, not to mention a summary of how Ecorodovias has incorporated ESG practices into its day-to-day business.

The report includes information from the companies named Ecovia, Caminho do Mar and Ecocataratas only for human resources and security.

3.Accounting information, currencies and conversion

The accounting information published in the 2023 Integrated Report was compared by the organization with the information available in the Standardized Financial Statements for the same period, which was audited by an independent third party,lso by PwC. The Group's functional and presentation currency is the Real (R$).

4. Reporting systems

The collection of information for the production of the report included interviews with the Group's leaders and access

to documents and materials produced throughout 2023.

The indicators contain consolidated information from the Group. Quantitative data is managed by the operational areas through information technology systems and by records based on manual controls.

To determine and consolidate them within the same standard, Ecorodovias standard sheets were used. Criteria and exceptions are described in this Preparation Basis and in the Index, where applicable.

5. Breakdown of reporting criteria

The table below aims to increase the detail on the criteria and assumptions adopted for measuring and consolidating the information regarding the GRI indicators on which this report is based and should be used as a complement to the reading of the 2023 Integrated Report

of the EcoRodovias Group, not only in its wording, but also in the GRI indicators annex.

1. Considers an additional 158 km, which will be managed by EcoNoroeste in 2025.

2

GRI disclosure

Description

Detailed criteria

2-1

Organizational details

NA

2-2

Entities included in the organization's

NA

sustainability reporting

2-3

Reporting period, frequency

NA

and contact point

Disclusure assured

No

Yes

No

2-4

Restatements of information

NA

Yes

2-5

External assurance

NA

Yes

2-6

2-7

2-8

2-9

We consider relevant businesses to be the purchase of goods or services that are directly or

Activities, value chain and other

indirectly linked to the Company's business.

Examples: purchasing raw materials to manufacture asphalt, hiring service providers to carry out

No

business relationships

works on the highway, etc.

We consider "significant changes" to be the acquisition and sale of new concessions/assets.

To respond to the indicator, the total number of employees in the Company on 12/31 is

considered through the SAP People and Management system, meaning employee is:

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

Employees

Permanent employees: employees with contracts for an indefinite period.

Yes

Temporary employees: interns, apprentices and employees with fixed-term contracts.

Unguaranteed hours employees: Not applicable.

Full time: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative, technical

and operational.

Part-time: apprentice, intern.

Workers who are not employees

For significant fluctuations we consider an increase or reduction in the number of employees

Yes

greater than 10%

Our Board of Directors follows the guidelines of the Bylaws, and may be composed of five to

No

Governance structure and composition ten effective Directors, all elected and dismissible by the General Assembly, which also elects

alternates, with unified terms of office of two years, with the possibility of re-election.

2-10

Nomination and selection of the highest

NA

No

governance body

2-11

Chair of the highest governance body

NA

No

There were no exceptions and changes to the limits and reporting periods for any of the indicators.

3

GRI disclosure Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

2-12

2-13

2-14

2-15

2-16

2-17

2-18

2-19

2-20

Role of the highest governance body in

NA

No

overseeing the management of impacts

Delegation of responsibility for

NA

No

managing impacts

Role of the highest governance body

NA

No

in sustainability reporting

According to our Policy - Conflict of Interest: when the Employee's personal interest is in

Conflicts of interest

conflict with the interests of EcoRodovias. Personal interests are understood not only as the

No

interests of the Employee himself, but also the interests of his closest relationships (individuals

or companies).

Communication of critical concerns

NA

Yes

Collective knowledge of the highest

NA

No

governance body

Evaluation of the performance of the

NA

No

highest governance body

Remuneration policies

NA

No

Compensation components:

The Board of Directors, the Fiscal Council and the Advisory Committees are provided with a fixed

Process to determine remuneration

monthly compensation based on the performance of their functions, regardless of the number

No

of meetings. For Board members, in addition to fixed compensation, there is short-term (linked to

goals) and long-term variable compensation, benefits and occasional extraordinary payments.

Stakeholder views are obtained through meetings with rating agencies and shareholders.

4

GRI disclosure Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

2-21

2-22

2-23

2-24

2-25

2-26

2-27

Total annual compensation: salary, medical assistance; statutory board fees; monthly compensation; home office assistance; profit sharing; private pension; group life insurance. Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative, technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

Highest paid individual: board/presidency.

Rational:

Annual total compensation ratio

1) Identify the highest paid individual and their annual compensation (salary + benefits).

Yes

2) Calculate the average annual compensation (salary + benefits) of all employees (except the

highest paid individual).

3) Calculate the proportion between the annual compensation of the highest paid individual

compared to the annual average of all employees.

4) The total annual compensation of all employees throughout the year was considered for the

calculation, not just those active on 12/31/2023.

Statement on sustainable development

NA

No

strategy

Policy commitments

Precautionary principle: when it is not certain whether an action/project may cause irreversible

No

damage to human health or the environment, the action should not be carried out.

Embedding policy commitments

NA

No

Processes to remediate negative

NA

Yes

impacts

Mechanisms for seeking advice and

NA

Yes

raising concerns

It only covers cases of environmental non-compliance. There are significant cases in which

Compliance with laws and regulations

there was the application of a monetary sanction equal to or greater than R$50 thousand or a

Yes

non-monetary sanction whose obligations to carry out represent costs equal to or greater than

R$50 thousand.

2-28

Membership associations

NA

No

2-29

Approach to stakeholder engagement

NA

Yes

2-30

Collective bargaining agreements

Collective agreements do not cover the Group's Directors, apprentices or interns.

No

5

GRI disclosure

Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

3-1

Process to determine material topics

NA

Yes

3-2

List of material topics

NA

Yes

3-3

Management of material topics

NA

No

201-1

Direct economic value generated and

The DVA is prepared in accordance with CPC 09 and all companies consolidated by the

Yes

distributed

Company are included.

Substantial changes in financial terms are those that represent more than 10% of EBITDA.

Financial implications and other risks

We currently measure short-term (annual) expenses.

We have an annual expenditure amount, provisioned year by year, to avoid and mitigate the effects of

201-2

and opportunities due to climate

No

climate change.

change

The Company does not disclose the implications of climate change as the methodology for calculating

these values is under development.

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations and

NA

No

other retirement plans

201-4

Financial assistance received from

NA

No

government

We consider all our investments to be significant, as they are directly linked to improving

Infrastructure investments and services

infrastructure and our services provided to society. Additionally, all our investments are provided

203-1

for in the concession contracts, and it is therefore our obligation to comply with them.

Yes

supported

We consider investments that generate some benefit to society to have a positive impact. And

negative impact investments that can negatively affect society.

203-2

Significant indirect economic impacts

NA

No

We consider all companies in the Ecorodovais Group (Holding and subsidiaries).

Significant risks are those that, after assessment, using risk rules (reputational, financial,

205-1

Operations assessed for risks related to legal and socio-environmentalnon-compliance), are classified in the critical quadrant of the

Yes

corruption

risk matrix. Risks classified in the critical quadrant of the matrix must have action plans for

treatment, aiming to reduce severity. If decisions that do not involve risk mitigation are chosen,

this must be submitted to the Board of Directors for monitoring.

6

GRI disclosure Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

The numbers and percentages reported in the indicator refer to the reporting period - year 2023.

Reported employees are those who have accepted the Group's compliance policy package.

The anti-corruption training base is made up of training related to our Ethics Program - Integrity

System and all the policies that comprise it. The program is applicable to all employees of the

Company and the training is mandatory and available on an online platform, and the training

must be carried out within a period of three months after hiring the employee and/or three

months after the review of any of these policies. After this period, the training will appear as

"delayed". To calculate this indicator, employees hired from 10/01 are disregarded, in order to

respect these three months for training.

Trained employees are considered to be those who have completed the Code of Conduct

training, which addresses, among other topics, the issue of corruption. Code of Conduct

training is available on an online platform and must be completed within one month after a

Communication and training about anti-

new employee joins and/or after reviewing the document. After this period, the training will be

205-2

shown as delayed. To calculate this indicator, employees hired from 12/01 are disregarded, in

Yes

corruption policies and procedures

order to respect these three months for training.

In the case of communicated directors, our Code of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Policy are approved

by the Board of Directors itself and therefore this approval is considered as communication to the

directors. Furthermore, the Council is trained on the topic of anti-corruption.

All business partners are notified of the Code of Conduct guidelines upon contracting and

receive the Supplier Code of Conduct before services are provided.

The following are considered as Company employees: directors, management, coordinators,

supervisor, specialist, administrative, technical, leader, apprentice, intern and operational.

To report this indicator, the following groupings of categories were made: counselors, directors

(Director, Statutory Director, Statutory Executive Director, Superintendent Director, President

and Statutory VP), coordinator (coordinator, specialist and supervisor), administrative (leader,

administrative, technician, intern and apprentice) and operational (operational).

Employees on leave, with pending training within the deadline or not applicable are excluded.

Confirmed incidents of corruption and

Confirmed cases are cases judged as valid after the analysis and investigation process.

205-3

According to our Anti-Corruption Policy, the concept of corruption is: giving, promising,

Yes

actions taken

approving or offering, directly or indirectly, money or anything of value to Public Agents with the

intention of guaranteeing an Undue Advantage for you or EcoRodovias.

7

GRI disclosure

Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

The Company has no history of this type of action, with all active demands being checked

Legal actions for anti-competitive

annually in the company's Legal System and none of them show the related matter or that the

active part belongs to that body. A general data report is generated in the legal system and the

206-1

behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly

No

subject column x case summary x active party is checked.

practices

Main results - whether the Company was convicted or not and whether it is subject to a fine or

some other type of non-monetary sanction.

Energy consumption within the

For electricity consumption, all of the Company's operations are taken into consideration (offices,

302-1

toll stations, service bases).

Yes

organization

For fuel consumption, all fuels are paid for by the company (use in generators, own fleet and road

preparations, even when operated by third parties).

302-3

Energy intensity

NA

No

302-4

Reduction of energy consumption

We compare total electricity consumption between one year and another and arrived at the

No

reductions resulting from initiatives implemented during the year.

303-3

Water consumption

All water consumption in EcoRodovias operations is considered.

No

(version 2016)

The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the

Yes

operational control approach is used.

The Company also uses Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the premises of the

GHG Protocol.

The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG

publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the

305-2

operational control approach is used.

Yes

emissions

The Company also uses Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the premises of the

GHG Protocol.

The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and

publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the

305-3

Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions

operational control approach is used.

Yes

We also use Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the assumptions of the GHG

Protocol. For scope 3, we also use financial data and the Quantis system (CDP).

Significant changes - entry or exit of new Units, change in methodology, any error greater than

5% found.

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

NA

No

8

GRI disclosure

Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

The Company uses the methodology and assumptions adopted by the GHG Protocol and

publishes its GHG inventory in the Public Emissions Registry. To determine the scope, the

operational control approach is used.

The Company also uses Way Carbon's Climas system, which follows the premises of the

305-5

Reduction of GHG emissions

GHG Protocol.

Yes

The Company does not consider the secondary effects of its reduction actions when reporting

the indicator.

Primary effects - direct reductions resulting from a certain initiative taken by the Company.

Secondary effects - indirect reductions resulting from a specific initiative taken by the Company.

This reduction does not necessarily occur within the Company, but may occur in its supply

chain and/or its users/customers.

306-2

Waste generated and disposed of

All waste produced in EcoRodovias operations and waste collected on our highways,

Yes

(version 2016)

discarded by users and/or neighboring communities, are considered.

New suppliers - suppliers that are not yet registered in the Company's database and that were

registered and contracted in the reporting period.

Environmental criteria - we have a specific category of suppliers that have been classified

New suppliers that were screened

as potential generators of environmental risks. For these suppliers, some environmental

308-1

documentation is requested at the time of registration (e.g.: environmental licenses and/or

No

using environmental criteria

environmental certification).

Formula: Total of forcers contracted in the reporting year and who did not yet have a contract

with the Group/total suppliers contracted in the reporting year that are classified as potentially

causing environmental impact.

All EcoRodovias active service providers are evaluated on environmental criteria.

Negative environmental impacts are determined according to the type of service provided and are

Negative environmental impacts in the

carried out within the scope of Environmental Management Systems, through the methodology

308-2

for assessing aspects and impacts, which considers the significance and incidence of the impact.

No

supply chain and actions taken

Actual and potential negative environmental impacts are considered to be those that can cause

damage to the environment, while significant impacts are those that can cause damage that is

difficult to reverse or irreversible.

Hiring rate = number of hires in each functional category divided by the headcount of each

New employee hires and employee

category at the end of the period

401-1

Turnover rate = average number of hires and dismissals in each functional category (contr. +

Yes

turnover

dismissal / 2) divided by the headcount of each category at the end of the period

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

9

GRI disclosure

Description

Detailed criteria

Disclusure

assured

401-2

Benefits provided to full-time employees

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

No

that are not provided to temporary or

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

part-time employees

401-3

Parental leave

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

No

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

Occupational health and safety

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

403-1

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

Yes

management system

Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

Hazard identification, risk assessment,

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

403-2

Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company. The

Yes

and incident investigation

process and documentation for employees and third parties is the same. The only difference is

that in some cases the third party presents the documentation and Ecorodovias validates it.

403-3

Occupational health services

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

No

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.

403-4

Worker participation, consultation, and

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

No

communication on occupational health

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

and safety

Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.

Worker training on occupational health

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

403-5

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

No

and safety

Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.

403-6

Promotion of worker health

Employees: board, management, coordinators, supervisor, specialist, administrative,

No

technician, apprentice, intern and operational.

Non-employees:third-party workers who do not have a CLT contract with the Company.

Prevention and mitigation of

The significance of risks to health and safety at work is defined through a procedure, in which

403-7

the result is evaluated between probability of the event occurring and the severity (extent of the

No

occupational health and safety impacts

damage caused to the worker and their work activity). In general, they involve situations where

directly linked by business relationships

the probability of the event occurring is high and/or have high severity (injuries that result in time

away from work, whether permanent or not; disabling injuries and deaths).

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 18 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2024 14:33:04 UTC.