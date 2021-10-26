Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECOR3   BRECORACNOR8

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

(ECOR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/26
8.58 BRL   -1.72%
05:58pNotice to Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 questions
PU
08:46a3Q21 Results Presentation
PU
10/25ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S A : Earnings Release 3Q21
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice to Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 questions

10/26/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A., a publicly held company headquartered at Rua Gomes de Carvalho, n° 1.510, 3o andar, in the city and state of São Paulo ("EcoRodovias" or "Company"), refers to Letter 1437/2021-SLS("Letter") sent by the Superintendent of Listing and Supervision of Issuers of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on October 22, 2021, seeking clarifications regarding the fluctuations registered in the securities issued by the Company, as follows:

"In view of recent fluctuations in the securities issued by the company, as well as number of trades and trading volume, as shown below, we request you to inform us by 10/25/2021 if there is any fact known to you that can justify them.

Common Shares

Price (R$ per share)

Date

Opening

Minimum

Maximum

Average

Last

Var.

No.

Volume

Amount (R$)

%

trades

10/08/2021

8.93

8.91

9.87

9.58

9.62

8.82

22,408

9,043,700

86,637,398.00

10/11/2021

9.61

9.51

9.80

9.63

9.51

-

12,639

4,797,600

46,204,118.00

1.14

10/13/2021

9.51

9.51

10.07

9.93

9.87

3.78

19,869

8,616,800

85,587,727.00

10/14/2021

9.93

9.78

10.02

9.88

9.88

0.10

12,620

4,504,800

44,503,922.00

10/15/2021

9.93

9.83

10.00

9.94

9.95

0.70

11,684

4,191,400

41,656,974.00

10/18/2021

9.85

9.75

10.18

10.00

10.03

0.80

10,496

3,839,600

38,379,633.00

10/19/2021

9.90

9.38

9.91

9.57

9.52

-

21,920

9,471,100

90,651,863.00

5.08

10/20/2021

9.59

9.40

9.67

9.51

9.50

-

12,593

4,772,200

45,374,547.00

0.21

10/21/2021

9.27

8.78

9.40

9.05

8.87

-

21,109

8,508,500

76,994,897.00

6.63

10/22/2021*

8.84

7.96

8.84

8.21

8.39

-

22,445

10,815,200

88,848,185.00

5.41

*Updated until 2:35 p.m.

With regard to the above Letter, the Company informs that it inquired its managers and controlling shareholders, pursuant to article 4, sole paragraph, of Resolution 44 of August 23, 2021, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), and there was no material fact or event justifying the fluctuations in the price, number of trades and trading volume on its common shares shown in the table and that such fluctuations should be considered normal market movements.

The Company is available to provide any additional clarifications that may be necessary. The Company hereby reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable laws in force.

São Paulo, October 25, 2021.

Marcello Guidotti

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

55 (11) 3787 2683/2612/2674 invest@ecorodovias.com.br http://www.ecorodovias.com.br/ri

Disclaimer

EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística SA published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
05:58pNotice to Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 questions
PU
08:46a3Q21 Results Presentation
PU
10/25ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Earnings Release 3Q21
PU
10/22ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice on Related-party Transactions - Ecovias do A..
PU
10/19ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Nicolò Caffo Resignation Rec..
PU
10/15ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Nicolò Caffo Resignation
PU
10/14ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Minutes of Board of Directors Meeting - 10/14/2021 ..
PU
10/14ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Distance Voting Ballot - EGM 11/16/2021
PU
10/14ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Call Notice EGM - 11/16/2021
PU
10/07ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTI : Notice to the Market - Operational Performance - CO..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 552 M 818 M 818 M
Net income 2021 403 M 72,4 M 72,4 M
Net Debt 2021 7 569 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 6 073 M 1 088 M 1 091 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 847
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Duration : Period :
EcoRodovias Infraestrutura e Logística S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,58 BRL
Average target price 14,35 BRL
Spread / Average Target 67,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolo Caffo Chief Executive Officer
Marcello Guidotti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Marco Antônio Cassou Chairman
Ricardo Baldin Independent Director
César Beltrão de Almeida Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.-34.70%1 084
TRANSURBAN GROUP0.81%31 618
CHINA MERCHANTS EXPRESSWAY NETWORK & TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.35%6 888
ATLAS ARTERIA LIMITED-1.85%4 615
ASTM S.P.A.35.53%4 415
CCR S.A.-11.88%4 281