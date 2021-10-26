Notice to Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 questions
10/26/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.
Publicly Held Company
Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948
ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A., a publicly held company headquartered at Rua Gomes de Carvalho, n° 1.510, 3oandar, in the city and state of São Paulo ("EcoRodovias" or "Company"), refers to Letter1437/2021-SLS("Letter") sent by the Superintendent of Listing and Supervision of Issuers of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on October 22, 2021, seeking clarifications regarding the fluctuations registered in the securities issued by the Company, as follows:
"In view of recent fluctuations in the securities issued by the company, as well as number of trades and trading volume, as shown below, we request you to inform us by 10/25/2021 if there is any fact known to you that can justify them.
Common Shares
Price (R$ per share)
Date
Opening
Minimum
Maximum
Average
Last
Var.
No.
Volume
Amount (R$)
%
trades
10/08/2021
8.93
8.91
9.87
9.58
9.62
8.82
22,408
9,043,700
86,637,398.00
10/11/2021
9.61
9.51
9.80
9.63
9.51
-
12,639
4,797,600
46,204,118.00
1.14
10/13/2021
9.51
9.51
10.07
9.93
9.87
3.78
19,869
8,616,800
85,587,727.00
10/14/2021
9.93
9.78
10.02
9.88
9.88
0.10
12,620
4,504,800
44,503,922.00
10/15/2021
9.93
9.83
10.00
9.94
9.95
0.70
11,684
4,191,400
41,656,974.00
10/18/2021
9.85
9.75
10.18
10.00
10.03
0.80
10,496
3,839,600
38,379,633.00
10/19/2021
9.90
9.38
9.91
9.57
9.52
-
21,920
9,471,100
90,651,863.00
5.08
10/20/2021
9.59
9.40
9.67
9.51
9.50
-
12,593
4,772,200
45,374,547.00
0.21
10/21/2021
9.27
8.78
9.40
9.05
8.87
-
21,109
8,508,500
76,994,897.00
6.63
10/22/2021*
8.84
7.96
8.84
8.21
8.39
-
22,445
10,815,200
88,848,185.00
5.41
*Updated until 2:35 p.m.
With regard to the above Letter, the Company informs that it inquired its managers and controlling shareholders, pursuant to article 4, sole paragraph, of Resolution 44 of August 23, 2021, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), and there was no material fact or event justifying the fluctuations in the price, number of trades and trading volume on its common shares shown in the table and that such fluctuations should be considered normal market movements.
The Company is available to provide any additional clarifications that may be necessary. The Company hereby reaffirms its commitment to its obligations as a publicly held company listed on the Novo Mercado segment of the B3 stock exchange, and will disclose all and any material information in accordance with the applicable laws in force.
