Notice to Market - Clarifications on CVMB3 questions

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A.

Publicly Held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/ME): 04.149.454/0001-80

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.181.948

ECORODOVIAS INFRAESTRUTURA E LOGÍSTICA S.A., a publicly held company headquartered at Rua Gomes de Carvalho, n° 1.510, 3o andar, in the city and state of São Paulo ("EcoRodovias" or "Company"), refers to Letter 1437/2021-SLS("Letter") sent by the Superintendent of Listing and Supervision of Issuers of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") on October 22, 2021, seeking clarifications regarding the fluctuations registered in the securities issued by the Company, as follows:

"In view of recent fluctuations in the securities issued by the company, as well as number of trades and trading volume, as shown below, we request you to inform us by 10/25/2021 if there is any fact known to you that can justify them.

Common Shares

Price (R$ per share)

Date Opening Minimum Maximum Average Last Var. No. Volume Amount (R$) % trades 10/08/2021 8.93 8.91 9.87 9.58 9.62 8.82 22,408 9,043,700 86,637,398.00 10/11/2021 9.61 9.51 9.80 9.63 9.51 - 12,639 4,797,600 46,204,118.00 1.14 10/13/2021 9.51 9.51 10.07 9.93 9.87 3.78 19,869 8,616,800 85,587,727.00 10/14/2021 9.93 9.78 10.02 9.88 9.88 0.10 12,620 4,504,800 44,503,922.00 10/15/2021 9.93 9.83 10.00 9.94 9.95 0.70 11,684 4,191,400 41,656,974.00 10/18/2021 9.85 9.75 10.18 10.00 10.03 0.80 10,496 3,839,600 38,379,633.00 10/19/2021 9.90 9.38 9.91 9.57 9.52 - 21,920 9,471,100 90,651,863.00 5.08 10/20/2021 9.59 9.40 9.67 9.51 9.50 - 12,593 4,772,200 45,374,547.00 0.21 10/21/2021 9.27 8.78 9.40 9.05 8.87 - 21,109 8,508,500 76,994,897.00 6.63 10/22/2021* 8.84 7.96 8.84 8.21 8.39 - 22,445 10,815,200 88,848,185.00 5.41

*Updated until 2:35 p.m.

With regard to the above Letter, the Company informs that it inquired its managers and controlling shareholders, pursuant to article 4, sole paragraph, of Resolution 44 of August 23, 2021, of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), and there was no material fact or event justifying the fluctuations in the price, number of trades and trading volume on its common shares shown in the table and that such fluctuations should be considered normal market movements.