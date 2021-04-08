2020 annual results: Significant Strenghtening of the business model following the launch of the Scarabox

PRESS RELEASE

Another effect of the health crisis was the sharp drop in the price of petroleum products from the beginning of March 2020 until the end of 2020. The average Brent price for 2020 was €37.9/bbl, 34% lower than the 2019 average price of €57.3/bbl.

For these reasons, the group recorded a significant drop in turnover of -35% in 2020, from €8.83m in 2019 to €5.75m in 2020. This decrease is broken down into a -44% decrease in Refined Products (-20% volume effect and -24% price effect) and -7% in Port Services.

At the same time, the group has decided to maintain or even increase its resources on current projects (Marseille, Scarabox®, design studies) in order not to jeopardise the future. The decrease in turnover, and the corresponding gross margin, therefore results in an equivalent loss in EBITDA.

The group's EBITDA thus changed from +€0.4M in 2019 to (€3M) in 2020. This decrease breaks down as follows:

M€ EBITDA 2019 0,4 Non-recurring items 2019 * (1,3) Savings at the head office 0,2 Impact of the drop in activity in Portugal (2,3) EBITDA 2020 (3,0)

*: Non-recurring items in 2019 consisted of €0.6m of capitalised production related to the Marseille unit (project management assistance contract), €0.6m of investment subsidy on previous years (IAPMEI subsidy) and €0.1m of FASEP

subsidy (Egypt Project).

The group managed to limit the impact of this drop in activity on its cash flow. Despite an EBITDA of €(3) million, it was able to contain its operating cash flow to €(1.4) million.

On the other hand, and in preparation for the future, the year 2020 was also marked by major advances in the development of the group's strategy and its growth levers: