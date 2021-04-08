2020 annual results: Significant Strenghtening of the business model following the launch of the Scarabox

Log in
PRESS RELEASE

ECOSLOPS 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS

SIGNIFICANT STRENGTHENING OF THE BUSINESS MODEL FOLLOWING THE LAUNCH OF THE SCARABOX®;

FISCAL YEAR 2020 MARKED BY THE COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS.

Paris, 8 April 2021, 7.35 pm - Ecoslops, the cleantech company that brings oil into the circular economy, announces its results for the year ended 31 December 2020, as approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 8 April 2021.

  • Significant commercial acceleration on the Scarabox® project (formerly Mini P2R): Signature of 3 letters of intent in 2020, including one converted into a sales contract in
    2021;
  • Solid balance sheet allowing the continuation of investments and development projects;
  • Revenues of € 5.75M and EBITDA of € (3.0) M, mainly impacted by the effects of the health crisis and its repercussions on activities in Portugal.

Key highlights of the 2020 fiscal year

The group as a whole was strongly impacted by the Covid-19 health crisis and its repercussions on the price of oil products.

After the first two months of very good activity at the beginning of 2020, following on from 2019, the health crisis quickly had the following consequences for the rest of the year:

  • In addition to the usual planned maintenance shutdowns, the Sines unit in Portugal was forced to stop for 37 days due to the shutdown and subsequent sharp slowdown in customer activity in a country that was very badly hit, particularly in the second half of the year. As a result, the P2R unit produced 21,639 tonnes and sold 18,737 tonnes in 2020 (compared to 25,796 and 23,048 tonnes in 2019), i.e. decreases of 16% and 19% respectively. Apart from these impacts, the yields and quality of the products were in line with expectations and confirm the technical excellence of the facility, which has processed nearly 120,000T of residues since its launch;
  • As regards the Marseille unit, in addition to the total closure of the site from 17 March to 11 May 2020, the health crisis had the effect of disrupting many suppliers and subcontractors and limiting the number of people working on the site. Commissioning is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2021.

1/7

PRESS RELEASE

Another effect of the health crisis was the sharp drop in the price of petroleum products from the beginning of March 2020 until the end of 2020. The average Brent price for 2020 was €37.9/bbl, 34% lower than the 2019 average price of €57.3/bbl.

For these reasons, the group recorded a significant drop in turnover of -35% in 2020, from €8.83m in 2019 to €5.75m in 2020. This decrease is broken down into a -44% decrease in Refined Products (-20% volume effect and -24% price effect) and -7% in Port Services.

At the same time, the group has decided to maintain or even increase its resources on current projects (Marseille, Scarabox®, design studies) in order not to jeopardise the future. The decrease in turnover, and the corresponding gross margin, therefore results in an equivalent loss in EBITDA.

The group's EBITDA thus changed from +€0.4M in 2019 to (€3M) in 2020. This decrease breaks down as follows:

M€

EBITDA 2019

0,4

Non-recurring items 2019 *

(1,3)

Savings at the head office

0,2

Impact of the drop in activity in Portugal

(2,3)

EBITDA 2020

(3,0)

*: Non-recurring items in 2019 consisted of €0.6m of capitalised production related to the Marseille unit (project management assistance contract), €0.6m of investment subsidy on previous years (IAPMEI subsidy) and €0.1m of FASEP

subsidy (Egypt Project).

The group managed to limit the impact of this drop in activity on its cash flow. Despite an EBITDA of €(3) million, it was able to contain its operating cash flow to €(1.4) million.

On the other hand, and in preparation for the future, the year 2020 was also marked by major advances in the development of the group's strategy and its growth levers:

  • The renewal of the operating permit for the Sines unit (obtained on 25 February 2021). This renewal was accompanied by the granting of a «Seveso Haut» storage permit allowing Ecoslops Portugal to increase its capacity from 5,000 m3 to 20,000 m3. This will enable the company to take a much more opportunistic and flexible approach to procurement in the future;
  • Significant acceleration of the technical and commercial development of the Scarabox® (new commercial name of the Mini-P2R) in its final version. The group signed 3 letters of intent in 2020 (plus one in February 2021), one of which has already been converted into a sales contract in March 2021 for a customer in Cameroon. With many other prospects, the Scarabox® is a new strategic growth area that is likely to rapidly achieve as much turnover as our own factories in
    Portugal and France;

2/7

PRESS RELEASE

  • Continued investment in Marseille with €9M disbursed over the period and financed by bank drawdowns in 2020: €5M from the European Investment Bank and €6.5M from the BNP Paribas/ HSBC/Banque Populaire Méditerranée banking pool;
  • The continuation of studies on the three P2R projects in progress: Antwerp, Egypt and Singapore.

Strengthening of the Ecoslops business model

With the launch of the Scarabox®, the group's development is now based on 2 activities instead of one. The P2R and the Scarabox® have in common that they offer technical and economical solutions to the problems posed by the pollution of air, water or land by various hydrocarbon residues. They are the result of the group's unique know-how in vacuum distillation and regeneration of residues into genuine petroleum products, substitutes for the import or manufacture of such products from crude oil. Because of their 100% circular nature, these solutions are both synonymous with C02 savings when compared to what exists.

  • The P2R business (for which Ecoslops designs, builds, finances and operates the industrial facility) is aimed at mature markets, typically in developed countries with high regulatory barriers, benefiting from large residue sources (30,000 T/year or more).
  • - The Scarabox® activity (for which Ecoslops manufactures and sells equipment to the final customer as well as a 5 to 10 year operating and technical assistance license) is particularly adapted for developing countries or countries far away from industrial treatment centres (e.g. islands), with smaller quantities of waste (around 7,000 T/year or scattered waste deposits, including waste oils.

These two activities are complementary (know-how, teams, references, etc.) but largely independent in terms of development. P2R revenues are linked to oil prices, while Scarabox® revenues are based on the number of units sold and in service (largely or totally independent of oil prices).

3/7

PRESS RELEASE

Consolidated income statement 2020 (in k€)

(Audited accounts and reports being issued)

In €'000

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Var. €k

Var. %

Turnover - Refined products

3 768

6 689

(2 921)

(44)%

Turnover - Port services & other

1 985

2 142

(157)

(7)%

Total Turnover

5 753

8 831

(3 078)

(35)%

Other income

1 335

1 665

(330)

(20)%

Operating Income

7 088

10 496

(3 408)

(32)%

Cost of good sold

(3 046)

(3 331)

285

(9)%

General

(3 206)

(3 313)

107

(3%)

Taxes

(69)

(88)

19

(22)%

Staff costs

(3 492)

(3 249)

(243)

7%

Other expenses

(247)

(69)

(178)

258%

EBITDA

(2 972)

446

(3 418)

(766)%

Depreciation and provision

(1 578)

(1 357)

(221)

16%

Financial income (loss)

(657)

(546)

(111)

20%

Extraordinary income (loss)

0

0

0

Corporate tax

66

(234)

300

(128)%

Net result

(5 141)

(1 691)

(3 450)

204%

Net result - Part for the Group

(5 067)

(1 650)

(3 417)

207%

The decrease in operating income of €(3.4)M is broken down into €(3.1)M of lower turnover, €(1.3)M related to non-recurring items 2019 (see above) and +€0.9M of inventoried production (construction of the Scarabox®).

Purchases of goods and raw materials consist of slops for €2.3m and supplies for the manufacture of the Scarabox® for €0.7m.

The 7% increase in personnel costs is mainly due to the full-year impact of the recruitments made in 2019.

Financial expenses increased by €0.1 million, directly related to the bank loans drawn down during the year.

Corporate income tax represents an income of €0.1m and breaks down into a tax income of €0.5m relating to the research tax credit and tax credit for business development expenses, a current tax charge of €(0.1)m for Ecoslops Portugal and finally an impairment charge on the deferred tax assets of Ecoslops Portugal of €(0.3)m in order to take into account the impact of the health crisis on the future use of tax loss carryforwards.

4/7

PRESS RELEASE

Consolidated balance sheet as at 31 December 2020

(Audited accounts and reports being issued)

In €'000

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Var. €k

Var. %

Intangible fixed assets

1 209

534

675

126%

Tangible fixed assets

32 811

26 024

6 787

26%

Financial assets

175

175

0

0%

Deferred tax asset

1 023

1 353

(330)

(24)%

Fixed assets

35 218

28 086

7 132

25%

Inventory

1 391

1172

219

19%

Trade receivables

486

1 490

(1 004)

(67)%

Other receivables

1 785

1 826

(41)

(2)%

Cash or cash equivalent

7 955

5 979

1 976

33%

Prepaid expenses

1 071

1 234

(163)

(13)%

Current assets

12 688

11 701

987

8%

Total Assets

47 906

39 787

8 119

20%

In €'000

31/12/2020

31/12/2019

Var. €k

Var. %

Capital & Reserves

18 676

20 327

(1 651)

(8%)

Subsidies

1 654

1 751

(97)

(6)%

Minority shareholders

1 134

1 208

(74)

-

Net result - part for the Group

(5 067)

(1 650)

(3 417)

207%

Equity

16 397

21 636

(5 239)

(24)%

Prov. for Risks and Charges

250

129

121

94%

Financial debt

26 552

13 186

13 366

101%

Trade payables

3 071

3 252

(181)

(6)%

Social and tax payables

1 155

879

276

31%

Other payables

481

705

(224)

(32)%

Current liabilities

4 707

4 836

(129)

(3)%

Total Liability & Equity

47 906

39 787

8 119

20%

5/7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ecoslops SA published this content on 08 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 17:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 6,41 M 7,65 M 7,65 M
Net income 2020 -4,50 M -5,37 M -5,37 M
Net Debt 2020 28,4 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,9 M 58,3 M 58,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart ECOSLOPS SA
Duration : Period :
Ecoslops SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOSLOPS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 16,50 €
Last Close Price 11,05 €
Spread / Highest target 71,9%
Spread / Average Target 49,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vincent Favier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Feÿs Director-Finance & Administrative
Sophie Dufosse Technical Director
Jean-Claude Company Independent Director
Pascal Foulon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOSLOPS SA-3.91%58
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.9.60%29 502
SUEZ13.53%13 999
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.17.73%11 465
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.06%8 462
STERICYCLE, INC.-1.99%6 225
