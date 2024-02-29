Paris, February 29, 2024 - Ecoslops SA today announces the completion of the sale of its 75%-owned subsidiary Ecoslops Provence to TotalEnergies Raffinage France, which now becomes the sole shareholder.



As previously announced, the purchase price for Ecoslops SA's shares and shareholder loan in Ecoslops Provence amounts to €8.0 million, paid in full today. With this transaction, the Group's net debt is reduced from 24.7 M€ on June 30, 2023 to 10.3 M€ today.

This sale will enable Ecoslops SA to focus on the commercial development of Scarabox® and optimization projects at its 100%-owned Sines plant in Portugal.

Next dates

Week of March 4, 2024: press release on the Group's strategic objectives and balance sheet impacts following the sale of Ecoslops Provence

Publication of 2023 annual results on April 11, 2024 after close of trading

