PRESS RELEASE

ECOSLOPS STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO GENDER EQUALITY

BY SIGNING THE UNITED NATIONS WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

PRINCIPLES (WEPS)

Paris, November 15th, 2021

Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into the circular economy, announced today that it is a signatory to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

This program, an initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact, is a set of principles offering guidance to companies on how to promote gender equality and women's professional development. The WEPs are based on international labor and human rights standards, and build on the interest and responsibility of companies in gender equality.

The signing of these principles constitutes an official commitment by management and marks the first milestone in the implementation of the company's 2021-2023 plan for gender equality within the Group and the promotion of industrial jobs to women. Ecoslops thus confirms its desire to move the lines and joins a community of over 3,000 companies committed to gender equality.

Vincent Favier said: «The signing of the WEPs is an extension of the Group's policy to promote the recruitment of women, because we are convinced that diversity and gender diversity within a company are a guarantee of performance. In the group, women benefit from equal pay for equal positions, but currently represent less than 25% of our workforce, which is representative of the number of applications we receive when we recruit, i.e. not enough. We want to help develop their presence within the group and in the industrial sector in general, and ensure that our partners and suppliers are in line with these principles through the responsible purchasing policy that will be put

in place at the end of 2021.»

To help increase the number of women in the industry, Ecoslops encouraged its Sustainable Development Manager, Emilie Dehu, to join the French association of WISTA International(Women's International Shipping & Trading Association), which counts 4,000 women in 54 countries. WISTA's mission is to bring together and support women in positions of responsibility in the maritime sector. The WISTA France association leads a community of 150

members based in Paris and in port cities to facilitate the exchange of contacts and information, share experiences and expertise, and develop business relationships between members, while allowing the professional development of members.