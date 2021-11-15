Log in
    ALESA   FR0011490648

ECOSLOPS SA

(ALESA)
  Report
Ecoslops : strengthens its commitment to gender equality by signing the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs)

11/15/2021 | 01:30am EST
PRESS RELEASE

ECOSLOPS STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO GENDER EQUALITY

BY SIGNING THE UNITED NATIONS WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

PRINCIPLES (WEPS)

Paris, November 15th, 2021

Ecoslops, the cleantech that brings oil into the circular economy, announced today that it is a signatory to the Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

This program, an initiative of UN Women and the UN Global Compact, is a set of principles offering guidance to companies on how to promote gender equality and women's professional development. The WEPs are based on international labor and human rights standards, and build on the interest and responsibility of companies in gender equality.

The signing of these principles constitutes an official commitment by management and marks the first milestone in the implementation of the company's 2021-2023 plan for gender equality within the Group and the promotion of industrial jobs to women. Ecoslops thus confirms its desire to move the lines and joins a community of over 3,000 companies committed to gender equality.

Vincent Favier said: «The signing of the WEPs is an extension of the Group's policy to promote the recruitment of women, because we are convinced that diversity and gender diversity within a company are a guarantee of performance. In the group, women benefit from equal pay for equal positions, but currently represent less than 25% of our workforce, which is representative of the number of applications we receive when we recruit, i.e. not enough. We want to help develop their presence within the group and in the industrial sector in general, and ensure that our partners and suppliers are in line with these principles through the responsible purchasing policy that will be put

in place at the end of 2021.»

To help increase the number of women in the industry, Ecoslops encouraged its Sustainable Development Manager, Emilie Dehu, to join the French association of WISTA International(Women's International Shipping & Trading Association), which counts 4,000 women in 54 countries. WISTA's mission is to bring together and support women in positions of responsibility in the maritime sector. The WISTA France association leads a community of 150

members based in Paris and in port cities to facilitate the exchange of contacts and information, share experiences and expertise, and develop business relationships between members, while allowing the professional development of members.

PRESS RELEASE

Marie Noelle Tiné-Dyèvre - President of WISTA France said : «Our association represents the diversity of the maritime sector and reflects the place of women in this sector. I am delighted to have a new member like Emilie Dehu, representative of Ecoslops within our community, and I would like to thank her manager Vincent Favier for supporting her membership. I am convinced that it is together, men and women, that we can promote gender diversity and professional equality. Bravo to Ecoslops for its commitment!»

A United Nations initiative

WEPs aims to provide a framework for companies to achieve the United Nations 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goal #5 on gender equality.

The 7 principles of WEPs:

  • Principle 1: Establish high-level corporate leadership for gender equality
  • Principle 2: Treat all women and men fairly at work - respect and support human rights and nondiscrimination
  • Principle 3: Ensure the health, safety and well-being of all women and men workers
  • Principle 4: Promote education, training and professional development for women
  • Principle 5: Implement enterprise development, supply chain and marketing practices that empower women
  • Principle 6: Promote equality through community initiatives and advocacy
  • Principle 7: Measure and publicly report on progress to achieve gender equality

Ecoslops already respects the first three principles of this charter and is committed to developing the other principles during its 2021-2023 plan.

ABOUT ECOSLOPS

Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris

Code ISIN : FR0011490648 - Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME eligible

Investor Relations : ir@ecoslops.com - 01 83 64 47 43

Ecoslops is the cleantech that brings oil into circular economy thanks to an innovative technology allowing the company to upgrade oil residues into new fuels and light bitumen. The solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and more ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.

www.ecoslops.com

Disclaimer

Ecoslops SA published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
