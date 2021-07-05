La Mede Platform: Start-up of Ecoslops Unit for the Production of Recycled Fuel

Châteauneuf-Les-Martigues, July 5th, 2021 – The Ecoslops P2R1 unit has just started-up at the TotalEnergies La Mède platform in Bouches-du-Rhône, France. The production of the first liters of recycled fuel consolidates the agreement signed in 2019 between TotalEnergies and Ecoslops SA2, an innovative company that produces fuel and light bitumen from “slops” (hydrocarbon residues such as bilges) from maritime transport.

The Ecoslops unit will produce, from these residues, up to 30,000 tons per year of recycled fuel (Naphtha, Gasoil and Fuel oil) and light bitumen. This circular business model, applied to petroleum waste, allows the revalorisation of these residues from maritime transport, and the creation of value locally.

“The start-up of the Ecoslops unit is fully in line with TotalEnergies’ circular economy and energy transition ambitions at La Mède platform. Acquiring an equity interest in Ecoslops Provence in 2019 reaffirmed our position as a strong player in the local economy and we are now further consolidating our site’s industrial redeployment project”, states Stéphane Cambier, Director of the La Mède platform.

“This is an important day for our Group because it means that we now have a second P2R unit in Europe. Our teams have shown great tenacity and professionalism in making this project possible. It was also a team effort with the staff of TotalEnergies at La Mède and we thank everyone for their hard work”, notes Vincent Favier, Chairman and CEO of Ecoslops.

Ecoslops relied on the support of local companies to build the unit, placing 75% of its orders with them.

About La Mède Platform:

In 2019, the La Mède platform became the site of France’s first world-class biorefinery with an investment of €275 million. It will produce 500,000 tons of biodiesel each year. The La Mède platform also hosts four other important business activities:

an international training center with real-life installations accommodating 2,500 trainees a year, which opened its doors in 2017;

a 50,000 m3 AdBlue production unit (AdBlue is an additive that reduces nitrogen oxide emissions from trucks);

an oil depot with a storage capacity of 1.3 million m3 per year and operational since April 2017;

and an 8-megawatt solar farm, connected to the grid since December 14th, 2017.

The platform will employ 250 people. In January 2020, TotalEnergies also announced, in partnership with Engie, that La Mède would see the installation of France’s largest site to produce green hydrogen from 100% renewable electricity. This is a clear sign of the group’s commitment to include this site in its long-term energy transition.



1 Petroleum Residues Recycling

2 TotalEnergies holds a 25% stake in the subsidiary Ecoslops Provence

____

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a broad energy company that produces and markets energy on a global scale: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Its 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, clean, reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Present in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

About Ecoslops

Ecoslops brings oil into circular economy, thanks to an innovative technology tallowing the company to produce fuel and light bitumen from maritime and land oil residues, as well as used lub oil. Ecoslops’ solution is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these residues into 2nd generation commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers a cost-effective, more ecological solution for port infrastructures, waste collectors and shipowners.

www.ecoslops.com

TotalEnergies La Mède Platform Contact

Jérémy Lemière l +33 7.88.73.10.75 l jeremy.lemiere@totalenergies.com

Ecoslops Press relations

Emilie Dehu l 01.83.64.47.43 l emilie.dehu@ecoslops.com

Cautionary Note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for their acts or omissions. The terms “Company” or “TotalEnergies company” refer collectively to the company TotalEnergies SE and the companies it controls directly or indirectly. Such terms are used solely for the sake of convenience for purposes of the present communication. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment