REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 : ALMOST THREEFOLD INCREASE IN ACTIVITY

Paris, July 18th, 2022
|In 000'€
|H1 2021
|H1 2022
|Var k€
|Var %
|
|
|
|
|
|Ecoslops Portugal
|3 095
|6 752
|+3 657
|+ 118%
|Ecoslops Provence
|-
|1 884
|+1 889
|n/a
|Scarabox
|-
|266
|+266
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|
|Total at current perimeter
|3 095
|8 902
|+5 807
|+ 188%
|Total at constant perimeter*
|3 095
|6 752
|+3 657
|+ 118%
*at constant perimeter: restated for the contributions of the Marseille unit and the Scarabox, for which there were no revenues in H1 2021.
Ecoslops achieved revenues of €8.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to €3.1 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of +188% at current scope and +118% at constant perimeter.
The Group's revenues benefited in the first half of 2022 from the strengthening of its activity with:
- A strong increase in sales of refined products in volume, of +98% at current scope (+53% at constant perimeter), representing 13,496 tons
- An 88% improvement in the average selling price, linked to:
- very favorable conditions on the energy markets (+78% linked to the rise in Brent and the dollar)
- the results of operational improvements made on the units: +10% linked to the product mix, i.e. more white products (Naphtha, Gasoil) vs. black products (Fuel oil, bitumen)
Perspectives
In the Refined Products activity, the Group remains confident about its production objectives: 25,000 tons by Ecoslops Portugal and 10,000 tons by Ecoslops Provence, which continues to ramp up.
As for the Scarabox, the construction of the first unit, destined for Valtech Energy in Cameroon, has been completed. The unit is ready to be shipped to its operating site in Kribi.
ABOUT ECOSLOPS
Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris - Code ISIN : FR0011490648
Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME & FCPI eligible
Investor Relations : ir-ecoslops@ecoslops.com - 01 83 64 47 43
Ecoslops is the cleantech that brings oil into the circular economy thanks to an innovative technology
allowing the company to upgrade oil residues and used lub oil into new fuels and light bitumen. The
solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these
residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and more
ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.