    ALESA   FR0011490648

ECOSLOPS SA

(ALESA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:29 2022-07-18 am EDT
8.480 EUR   -1.40%
11:39aREVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 : Almost threefold increase in activity
AQ
04/29Publishing of the annual financial report 2021
GL
04/12CORRECTION : Ecoslops 2021 annual results: a new milestone in the Group's development
GL
REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 : ALMOST THREEFOLD INCREASE IN ACTIVITY

07/18/2022 | 11:40am EDT
 Paris, July 18th, 2022

In 000'€H1 2021H1 2022Var k€Var %
     
Ecoslops Portugal3 0956 752+3 657+ 118%
Ecoslops Provence-1 884+1 889n/a
Scarabox-266+266n/a
     
Total at current perimeter3 0958 902+5 807+ 188%
Total at constant perimeter*3 0956 752+3 657+ 118%

*at constant perimeter: restated for the contributions of the Marseille unit and the Scarabox, for which there were no revenues in H1 2021.

Ecoslops achieved revenues of €8.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to €3.1 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of +188% at current scope and +118% at constant perimeter.

The Group's revenues benefited in the first half of 2022 from the strengthening of its activity with:

  • A strong increase in sales of refined products in volume, of +98% at current scope (+53% at constant perimeter), representing 13,496 tons

  • An 88% improvement in the average selling price, linked to:

    • very favorable conditions on the energy markets (+78% linked to the rise in Brent and the dollar)
    • the results of operational improvements made on the units: +10% linked to the product mix, i.e. more white products (Naphtha, Gasoil) vs. black products (Fuel oil, bitumen)

Perspectives

In the Refined Products activity, the Group remains confident about its production objectives: 25,000 tons by Ecoslops Portugal and 10,000 tons by Ecoslops Provence, which continues to ramp up.

As for the Scarabox, the construction of the first unit, destined for Valtech Energy in Cameroon, has been completed. The unit is ready to be shipped to its operating site in Kribi.

ABOUT ECOSLOPS
Ecoslops is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris - Code ISIN : FR0011490648
Ticker : ALESA / PEA-PME & FCPI eligible
Investor Relations : ir-ecoslops@ecoslops.com - 01 83 64 47 43
Ecoslops is the cleantech that brings oil into the circular economy thanks to an innovative technology
allowing the company to upgrade oil residues and used lub oil into new fuels and light bitumen. The
solution proposed by Ecoslops is based on a unique micro-refining industrial process that transforms these
residues into commercial products that meet international standards. Ecoslops offers an economic and more
ecological solution to port infrastructure, waste collectors and ship-owners through its processing plants.

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 23,6 M 23,9 M 23,9 M
Net income 2022 2,40 M 2,42 M 2,42 M
Net Debt 2022 9,93 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44,4 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 66,6%
Technical analysis trends ECOSLOPS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Average target price 16,40 €
Spread / Average Target 90,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent Favier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Vincent Feÿs Director-Finance & Administrative
Sophie Dufosse Technical Director
Jean-Claude Company Independent Director
Pascal Foulon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOSLOPS SA-0.46%45
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-8.68%31 993
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-31.72%8 589
STERICYCLE, INC.-26.76%4 022
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-14.39%3 776
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-34.41%3 694