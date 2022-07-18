REVENUES FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2022 : ALMOST THREEFOLD INCREASE IN ACTIVITY

Paris, July 18th, 2022

In 000'€ H1 2021 H1 2022 Var k€ Var % Ecoslops Portugal 3 095 6 752 +3 657 + 118% Ecoslops Provence - 1 884 +1 889 n/a Scarabox - 266 +266 n/a Total at current perimeter 3 095 8 902 +5 807 + 188% Total at constant perimeter* 3 095 6 752 +3 657 + 118%

*at constant perimeter: restated for the contributions of the Marseille unit and the Scarabox, for which there were no revenues in H1 2021.



Ecoslops achieved revenues of €8.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to €3.1 million in the first half of 2021, an increase of +188% at current scope and +118% at constant perimeter.

The Group's revenues benefited in the first half of 2022 from the strengthening of its activity with:

A strong increase in sales of refined products in volume, of +98% at current scope (+53% at constant perimeter), representing 13,496 tons





An 88% improvement in the average selling price, linked to:



very favorable conditions on the energy markets (+78% linked to the rise in Brent and the dollar) the results of operational improvements made on the units: +10% linked to the product mix, i.e. more white products (Naphtha, Gasoil) vs. black products (Fuel oil, bitumen)







Perspectives

In the Refined Products activity, the Group remains confident about its production objectives: 25,000 tons by Ecoslops Portugal and 10,000 tons by Ecoslops Provence, which continues to ramp up.

As for the Scarabox, the construction of the first unit, destined for Valtech Energy in Cameroon, has been completed. The unit is ready to be shipped to its operating site in Kribi.

