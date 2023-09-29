(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Ecosuntek Spa has approved the consolidated half-yearly report as of June 30, which closed with a net profit of EUR2.3 million compared to EUR1.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Value of production for the first half of 2023 was EUR253.0 million compared to EUR286.3 million for the same period in 2022, a decrease of 12 percent. "This decrease is solely due to the reduction in the cost of raw material energy and gas in Italy in the reporting period."

Ebitda as of June 30, 2023 was EUR7.4 million compared to EUR7.0 million, up 5.4 percent from the same period last year. "This increase in margin is due to a careful management policy on purchases and sales of Energy and Gas. Ebitda margin in the first half of 2023 stands at 2.9 percent, up 19 percent from 2 percent as of June 30, 2022.

Ebit in the first half of 2023 was EUR6.5 million up 10 percent from EUR5.8 million on June 30, 2022, while Ebit margin was 2.6 percent compared to 2 percent in the same period last year.

Net financial position is negative at EUR4.3 million compared to net cash of EUR4.3 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Ecosuntek on Friday rises 0.9 percent to EUR22.20 per share

