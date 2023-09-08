(Alliance News) - Ecosuntek Spa reported on Friday that it reported a value of production of EUR253.0 million in the first half of the year from EUR286.3 million in the same period of 2022, down about 12 percent.

The company recalled in the note that this decrease was due solely to the reduction in the cost of raw material energy and gas in Italy during the reporting period.

Ebitda as of June 30 was EUR7.4 million, up from EUR7.0 million in the first half of 2022.

Net financial position is EUR4.3 million of net debt compared to a negative EUR4.3 million of net cash as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Ecosuntek is flat at EUR19.35 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.