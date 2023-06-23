(Alliance News) - Ecosuntek Spa announced on Friday the consensual termination of the Euronext Growth Advisor assignment with EnVent Capital Markets Ltd, which will remain in office until and including June 30, and the conferment of the new Euronext Growth Advisor assignment to MIT SIM Spa, which will take over as of July 1 inclusive.

In addition, the company announced the consensual termination of the specialist assignment with Banca Finnat Euramerica Spa, which will remain in office until and including June 30, and the conferment of the new specialist assignment to the company MIT SIM Spa, which will take over from and including July 1.

Econsuntek closed Friday unchanged at EUR20.10 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

