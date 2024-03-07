EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.unternehmensregister.de/ureg/result.html;jsessionid=974973598AB38DED1742A3DE0D9E5EDA.web03-1
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ecotel communication ag
|Prinzenallee 11
|40549 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.ecotel.de
