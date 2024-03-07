EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07.03.2024 / 13:04 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://www.unternehmensregister.de/ureg/result.html;jsessionid=974973598AB38DED1742A3DE0D9E5EDA.web03-1

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024
Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

07.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet:http://www.ecotel.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1853883  07.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1853883&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a