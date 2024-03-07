EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: https://www.unternehmensregister.de/ureg/result.html;jsessionid=974973598AB38DED1742A3DE0D9E5EDA.web03-1



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 14, 2024

Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024

Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2024

Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 28, 2024

Address: https://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html



