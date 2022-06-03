Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Ecotel communication ag
  6. News
  7. Summary
    E4C   DE0005854343

ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG

(E4C)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  06/03 11:36:12 am EDT
29.70 EUR   +1.02%
06/03ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : ecotel communication ag generates one-time earnings from the transfer of usage rights to internet resources; increase in EBITDA forecast
EQ
05/24IN ENGLISH : Information pursuant to Section 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation EU 2018/1212
PU
05/10Ecotel communication ag Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecotel communication ag: ecotel communication ag generates one-time earnings from the transfer of usage rights to internet resources; increase in EBITDA forecast

06/03/2022 | 07:11pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Contract/Change in Forecast
ecotel communication ag: ecotel communication ag generates one-time earnings from the transfer of usage rights to internet resources; increase in EBITDA forecast

04-Jun-2022 / 01:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Düsseldorf, June 04, 2022
  
Today, ecotel communication ag signed a contract for the transfer of usage rights to internet resources that are no longer required for the current and future business model of the ecotel group. These rights enable users to access the Internet. This transaction is scheduled to be completed within the next six weeks and is subject to customary closing conditions. After deducting transaction costs and currency effects, the transaction is expected to result in one-off earnings of around EUR 14,7 million.
This one-off effect was not included in the previous forecast for the 2022 financial year, therefore, the Management Board of ecotel communication ag is adjusting the EBITDA forecast for the full year 2022 as follows: For the 2022 financial year, an EBITDA* in a corridor of EUR 34,7 to 36,7 million is expected. Without this one-off effect, the Management Board would have expected EBITDA to remain in the range of EUR 20 to 22 million previously expected. Otherwise, the Management Board confirms the forecast for the 2022 financial year announced in the 2021 Annual Report. The detailed derivation of the original forecast and details on the individual segments can be found in the group management report for the 2021 financial year in the forecast, opportunity and risk section.
*The term EBITDA is defined on page 14 of the ecotel Annual Report 2021.

About ecotel communication ag:
The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels.

Investor Relations

ecotel communication ag
Investor Relations
+49 (0) 211-55 007 740
E-Mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de          

For more information please visit us at www.ecotel.de
 

04-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70
Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222
E-mail: info@ecotel.de
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de
ISIN: DE0005854343
WKN: 585434
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1361369

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1361369  04-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1361369&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
