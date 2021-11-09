PRESS RELEASE : ecotel communication ag: ecotel presents Q3 figures: Further growth in profitability and upward adjustment of forecast

DGAP-News: ecotel communication ag / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures ecotel communication ag: ecotel presents Q3 figures: Further growth in profitability and upward adjustment of forecast 2021-11-09 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Sustainable growth in the B2B and easybell segments . Q3 EBITDA increases by 60 % to EUR 4.8 million (prev. year: EUR 3.0 million) . 9M EBITDA increases by 62 % to EUR 12.8 million (prev. year: EUR 7.9 million) . Upward adjustment of EBITDA forecast for 2021 to EUR 17.5 - 18.5 million . 9M free cash flow improved by 185 % to EUR 7.7 million (prev. year: EUR 2.7 million) . Net financial assets increase to EUR 7.0 million (12/31/2020: EUR 2.3 million) . 9M consolidated surplus increased significantly to EUR 3.2 million (prev. year: EUR 0.2 million) and EPS to EUR0.91 per share (prev. year: EUR 0.06) Düsseldorf, November 9, 2021 The ecotel Group succeeded in closing the third quarter 2021 significantly above expectations. Sustained improvement in profitability in the »ecotel Business Solutions« and »easybell« segments continued. With gross profit of EUR 11.4 million (prev. year: EUR 9.8 million) the Group achieved EBITDA totaling EUR 4.8 million (prev. year: EUR 3.0 million). This corresponds to an increase of 60 % compared to the third quarter 2020. In the first nine months of the year 2021 the ecotel Group continued to increase revenue in the »ecotel Business Solutions« (+4 %) and »easybell« (+18 %) segments, in addition to the gross profit margin (+22 %). The Group achieved gross profit of EUR 33.2 million (prev. year: EUR 27.2 million) and EBITDA totaling EUR 12.8 million (prev. year: EUR 7.9 million). On the basis of the continued excellent business prospects for the fourth quarter 2021, the Management Board has upwardly adjusted the EBITDA forecast to EUR 17.5 - 18.5 million. Consolidated profit: EUR 3.2 million / EUR 0.91 per share The »ecotel Business Solutions« segment exhibited a sustainable increase in growth again in the third quarter, thereby increasing the segment's contribution to consolidated profit. In the »easybell« segment the strong growth of previous years continued. Consequently, ecotel was able to significantly increase both consolidated profit (EUR 3.2 million) and earnings per share (EUR 0.91) in the first three quarters, achieving a multiple of the result for the entire financial year 2020 (EUR 1.0 million; EUR 0.28 per share) in only nine months. Financial and balance sheet figures: Substantial increase in free cash flow and net financial assets Growth and continued increases in profitability have also boosted free cash flow to EUR 7.7 million (prev. year: EUR 2.7 million). Loans totaling EUR 1.8 million (prev. year: EUR 1.3 million) were reduced as scheduled in the first nine months. In total, net financial assets of EUR 2.3 million at the start of the year increased to EUR 7.0 million as of September 30, 2021. Development of the individual segments ecotel Business Solutions segment: Growth of revenue, gross profit and EBITDA In the »ecotel Business Solutions« segment the positive development clearly continued after successfully completing the transformation process of the past years. Profitability continues to rise. In addition to the change in the product mix with higher value creation and accordingly higher margins, as well as continued expansion of data transactions in recent years, profitability is positively and sustainably affected by purchasing advantages resulting from changes in upstream services, new purchasing contracts, and also regulatory decisions. The scalable production platform has established the basis for further growth. The focus is on acquisition of new customers, with the offer of both products and solutions. Revenue in this segment increased in the first 9 months by 4 % to EUR 36.0 million and gross profit by 17 % to EUR 20.7 million. The gross profit margin increased to 57.5 % (prev. year: 51.3 %). After deducting operating expenses, primarily for personnel and other operating expenses, the segment achieved EBITDA of EUR 6.0 million, therefore doubling the amount from the comparison period (prev. year: EUR 3.0 million). easybell segment: Continued significant growth and further increase of profitability The »easybell« segment continued to grow undiminished in the first 3 quarters, with a 18 % increase in revenue to EUR 18.5 million and a 34 % increase in gross profit to EUR 10.7 million. The high scalability of the business model, together with continued customer growth, led to EBITDA growth of 43 % likewise to EUR 6.0 million (prev. year: EUR 4.2 million). nacamar and ecotel Wholesale segments: Scheduled developments The »nacamar« and »ecotel Wholesale« segments developed as planned. The »nacamar« segment achieved revenue totaling EUR 1.8 million (prev. year: EUR 1.6 million) and EBITDA of EUR 0.5 million (prev. year: EUR 0.4 million) in the first three quarters 2021. Altogether, these two segments contribute EUR 0.8 million to consolidated EBITDA. Upward adjustment of forecast: Due to the continued positive development in the Group's business activities and the good prospects for the fourth quarter, ecotel is upwardly adjusting the forecast for the entire year 2021: For the »ecotel Business Solutions« segment, the forecast provides for revenue in a corridor of EUR 47 to 50 million, with a continuing slight increase in the gross profit margin and therefore in gross profit. The »easybell« segment expects revenue between EUR 24 and 26 million, and the »nacamar« segment EUR 2.0 to 2.5 million. EBITDA is expected to be within a corridor of EUR 17.5 to 18.5 million. For the »ecotel Business Solutions« segment the Management Board expects EBITDA in a corridor of EUR 7.5 to 8.5 million, for the »easybell« segment in a corridor of EUR 7.5 to 8.5 million, and for the »nacamar« segment approximately 1.0 million. In the reporting for the first half-year 2021 the Management Board assumed EBITDA in a corridor of EUR 15 to 16 million for financial year 2021. The risks that could have resulted from the Covid-19 pandemic and the flood disaster fortunately did not materialize. Furthermore, the »ecotel Business Solutions« segment achieved a further increase in the gross profit margin, which turned out to be higher than expected. The unanticipated positive development in the »easybell« segment likewise continued in the third quarter. About ecotel communication ag: The ecotel Group (hereinafter »ecotel«), operating throughout Germany since 1998, specializes in the marketing of IT and telecommunications solutions in various segments. The parent company is ecotel communication ag with headquarters in Düsseldorf. Including its subsidiaries and holdings, ecotel has a total of about 300 employees. Currently ecotel serves more than 50,000 customers nationwide, providing 50,000 data connections and more than 360,000 voice channels. Note: This publication is not an offer for the sale nor an invitation for the purchase or subscription of securities. This publication is not a securities brochure. This publication and the information contained therein are not intended for direct or indirect dissemination to or within the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. Investor relations ecotel communication ag Investor relations +49 (0) 211-55 007 740 E-mail: investorrelations@ecotel.de For more information please visit us at www.ecotel.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: ecotel communication ag Prinzenallee 11 40549 Düsseldorf Germany Phone: +49 (0)211 55 00 70 Fax: +49 (0)211 55 00 7 222 E-mail: info@ecotel.de Internet: http://www.ecotel.de ISIN: DE0005854343 WKN: 585434 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1247103 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1247103 2021-11-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247103&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 09, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)