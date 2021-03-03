Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Ecotel communication ag    E4C   DE0005854343

ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG

(E4C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03/03/2021 | 11:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

03.03.2021 / 17:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel communication ag hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021
Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 27, 2021
Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021
Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 25, 2021
Address: http://ir.ecotel.de/websites/ecotel/English/3100/financial-reports.html

03.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ecotel communication ag
Prinzenallee 11
40549 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.ecotel.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1172913  03.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1172913&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG
11:24aECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
10:54aDGAP-AFR  : ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication..
DJ
10:54aECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
02/10ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : preliminary figures exceeded 2020 EBITDA guidance
EQ
2020ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : ecotel presents Q3 figures: Renewed increase in gross ..
EQ
2020ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : ecotel presents half-year figures: Gross profit and EB..
EQ
2020ECOTEL COMMUNICATION  : Präsentation zur Hauptversammlung - 03.07.2020
PU
2020ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Q1 2020: Renewed increase in gross profit and EBITDA
EQ
2020ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
2020ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG : Successful financial year for ecotel: Gross profit and..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 83,2 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2019 -0,17 M -0,20 M -0,20 M
Net Debt 2019 7,60 M 9,17 M 9,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 -132x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 46,3 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,25x
EV / Sales 2019 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG
Duration : Period :
ecotel communication ag Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Zils Chief Executive Officer
Holger Hommes Chief Financial Officer
Norbert Bensel Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wilfried Kallenberg Chief Technical Officer
Mirko Mach Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOTEL COMMUNICATION AG29.41%56
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.77%227 515
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.87%119 352
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION5.07%94 330
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.30%85 891
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY10.75%62 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ