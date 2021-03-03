DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ecotel communication ag / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

ecotel communication ag: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



03.03.2021 / 17:22

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 11, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: May 27, 2021

Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2021

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 25, 2021

Address:

