AlaAraca Energy ASA, formerly known as Aladdin Oil & Gas Company ASA, is a Norway-based oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in making investments in oil and gas activities in Russia. As of December 31, 2011, the Company held a 100% ownership in the Russian oil company, OOO Geotechnologia based in Ukhta, Russia with three licenses in the Timian Pechora province in Northeastern Russia, and a 100% ownership in OOO Veselovskoye in Orenburg with five licenses in the Volga-Ural region in Southern Russia. As of April 16, 2012, the Company's two largest shareholders were Waterford Finance & Investment Ltd (40.4%) and Soyuzneftegas Capital (21.2%).