OSLO NORWAY - 27 May 2024
Ecoteq Energy ASA ("Ecoteq" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, on 24 May 2024, in the pending shareholder case against the Company in the Oslo District Court, the Court dismissed from the case Per Morten Hansen, the minority shareholder that instituted the case against the Company.
R. G. Bailey
Chairman
