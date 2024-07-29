Extract from EKOTON+'s shareholder registers as of July 1, 2024 provided
29.07.24 10:04
/KASE, July 29, 2024/ - Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) was provided with an extract from the shareholder registers system of "EKOTON+" as of July 1, 2024. According to the mentioned extract: - the total number of authorized common shares of the company makes up 112,500 units; - all authorized shares of the company are outstanding; - the sole Company'S shareholder and the only person holding five or more percent of total outstanding shares of the company is OTAU-K LLP. [2024-07-29]

