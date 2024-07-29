EKOTON+ AO (EKOTON+ JSC) is a Kazakhstan-based company, which is involved in the production and sale of construction materials. The Company offers such products as: concrete blocks, concrete pallets and aerated concrete items, among others. The Company operates through two plants located in Astana and Aktobe, as well as two wholly owned subsidiaries: Ekoton-Batys TOO and Ekoton-Korgalzhyn TOO. As of April 1, 2012, the Companyâs major shareholder was Otau-K TOO with a stake of 41.56%.