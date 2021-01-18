Log in
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.

(603486)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange - 01/15
118.03 CNY   +10.00%
02:38aChina stocks end higher on upbeat GDP data
RE
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
2020Aurora Mobile Working With Ecovacs Robotics to Enhance Smart Product Offerings
MT
China stocks end higher on upbeat GDP data

01/18/2021
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) data pointing to a strong recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the world's second-largest economy.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% to close at 5,518.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8% to 3,596.22.

** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext climbed 1.9%, while the STAR50 index firmed 2.3%.

** China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.

** The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from last year's coronavirus jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense U.S.-China relations on trade and other fronts.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index and CSI300 materials index rose 2.3% and 2%, respectively.

** There was muted reaction to news that the Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.67%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.97%.

** At 07:19 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4839 per U.S. dollar, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.4817.

** As of 07:20 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 35.99% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DANHUA CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD 10.05% 4.16 End-of-day quote.0.97%
EASTERN PIONEER DRIVING SCHOOL CO., LTD -10.00% 17.91 End-of-day quote.-7.49%
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD. 10.00% 118.03 End-of-day quote.33.38%
GUANGDONG GUANHAO HIGH-TECH CO., LTD. -0.70% 4.25 End-of-day quote.-8.01%
NIKKEI 225 -0.97% 28242.21 Real-time Quote.3.92%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.09% 4868.27 Delayed Quote.4.84%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.40% 4891.01 Delayed Quote.4.45%
SHANDONG BOHUI PAPER INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 2.59% 17.85 End-of-day quote.18.76%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.13% 6.48886 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.08% 6.4865 Delayed Quote.-0.69%
YANGMEI CHEMICAL CO.,LTD -5.42% 2.27 End-of-day quote.-4.22%
Financials
Sales 2020 6 999 M 1 078 M 1 078 M
Net income 2020 548 M 84,5 M 84,5 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 122x
Yield 2020 0,30%
Capitalization 66 636 M 10 284 M 10 267 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,52x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,13x
Nbr of Employees 6 208
Free-Float 22,4%
Chart ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 99,75 CNY
Last Close Price 118,03 CNY
Spread / Highest target 6,75%
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jian Hua Zhuang General Manager & Director
Dong Qi Qian Chairman
Wei Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Qian Cheng Vice Chairman
Hong Wei Wang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.33.38%10 284
QINGDAO HAIER14.04%33 823
WHIRLPOOL7.78%12 168
BEIJING ROBOROCK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.9.75%11 698
JS GLOBAL LIFESTYLE COMPANY LIMITED14.02%7 686
RINNAI CORPORATION-3.17%5 744
