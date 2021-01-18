China stocks end higher on upbeat GDP data

SHANGHAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China stocks ended higher on
Monday, as investors cheered better-than-expected gross domestic
product (GDP) data pointing to a strong recovery from the
coronavirus crisis in the world's second-largest economy.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.1% to close
at 5,518.52, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained
0.8% to 3,596.22.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext climbed
1.9%, while the STAR50 index firmed 2.3%.
** China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter,
with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough
coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained
poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic
rages unabated.
** The world's second-largest economy has surprised many
with the speed of its recovery from last year's coronavirus
jolt, especially as policymakers have also had to navigate tense
U.S.-China relations on trade and other fronts.
** Leading the gains, the CSI300 banks index
and CSI300 materials index rose 2.3% and 2%,
respectively.
** There was muted reaction to news that the Trump
administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker
Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the
Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other
applications to supply the telecommunications firm.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 0.67%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed down 0.97%.
** At 07:19 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4839
per U.S. dollar, 0.03% weaker than the previous close of 6.4817.
** As of 07:20 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a
premium of 35.99% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)