ECOVE Environment : Announced by ECOVE Environment Corp., on behalf of major subsidiary-ECOVE Solar Energy Corp., change in representative juristic-person supervisor

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21 2.Name of legal person:ECOVE Environment Corp. 3.Name of the previous position holder:Y. L. Hsu 4.Resume of the previous position holder:General Manager of CTCI Corp. 5.Name of the new position holder:Melissa Liu 6.Resume of the new position holder:General Manager of CTCI Corp. 7.Reason for the change:Re-appointment 8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/05/21~2024/05/20 9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None