ECOVE Environment : Announced by ECOVE Environment Corp., on behalf of major subsidiary-ECOVE Solar Energy Corp., change in representative juristic-person supervisor
06/20/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
Provided by: ECOVE Environment Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/21
Time of announcement
10:52:46
Subject
Announced by ECOVE Environment Corp., on behalf of
major subsidiary-ECOVE Solar Energy Corp., change in
representative juristic-person supervisor
Date of events
2022/06/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of legal person:ECOVE Environment Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Y. L. Hsu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General Manager
of CTCI Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:Melissa Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:General Manager
of CTCI Corp.
7.Reason for the change:Re-appointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/05/21~2024/05/20
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
ECOVE Environment Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 03:03:01 UTC.