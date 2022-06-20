Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  ECOVE Environment Corp.
  News
  Summary
    6803   TW0006803000

ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.

(6803)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECOVE Environment : Announced by ECOVE Environment Corp., on behalf of major subsidiary-ECOVE Solar Energy Corp., change in representative juristic-person supervisor

06/20/2022 | 11:04pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ECOVE Environment Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/21 Time of announcement 10:52:46
Subject 
 Announced by ECOVE Environment Corp., on behalf of
major subsidiary-ECOVE Solar Energy Corp., change in
representative juristic-person supervisor
Date of events 2022/06/21 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/06/21
2.Name of legal person:ECOVE Environment Corp.
3.Name of the previous position holder:Y. L. Hsu
4.Resume of the previous position holder:General Manager
of CTCI Corp.
5.Name of the new position holder:Melissa Liu
6.Resume of the new position holder:General Manager
of CTCI Corp.
7.Reason for the change:Re-appointment
8.Original term (from __________ to __________):2021/05/21~2024/05/20
9.Effective date of the new appointment:2022/06/21
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ECOVE Environment Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 03:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 328 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2022 947 M 31,9 M 31,9 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 114 M 576 M 576 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Technical analysis trends ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 245,50 TWD
Average target price 260,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yun Peng Shih General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chung Lei Huang Head-Finance
Chun Che Liao Chairman
Shean-Bii Chiu Independent Director
Shu Wei Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.4.91%582
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.42%52 420
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%25 254
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.79%12 198
HAL TRUST-12.00%11 585
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.80%9 751