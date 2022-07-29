ECOVE Environment : The board of directors resolved to lift non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29 2.Name and title of the managerial officer with permission to engage in competitive conduct: Hsiu Hua Tiao, Executive Vice President of ECOVE Environment Corp. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is permitted to engage: Assignment of directors and managers to associated companies of CTCI Corp. and ECOVE Environment Corp. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct: During the time when serve as managerial officer of ECOVE Environment Corp. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the Company Act):Unanimous approval from all presented directors 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and title of the managerial officer (if it is not the operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):Not applicable 7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the officer's position in the enterprise:Not applicable 8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable 9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Not applicable 11.If the managerial officer or director has invested in the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio: Not applicable 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None