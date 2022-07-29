ECOVE Environment : The board of directors resolved to lift non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer
07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Provided by: ECOVE Environment Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/29
Time of announcement
21:07:25
Subject
The board of directors resolved to lift
non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer
Date of events
2022/07/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 21
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with
permission to engage in competitive conduct:
Hsiu Hua Tiao, Executive Vice President of ECOVE Environment Corp.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
Assignment of directors and managers to associated companies of CTCI Corp.
and ECOVE Environment Corp.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive
conduct:
During the time when serve as managerial officer of ECOVE Environment Corp.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the
Company Act):Unanimous approval from all presented directors
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
title of the managerial officer (if it is not the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:Not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Not applicable
11.If the managerial officer or director has invested in
the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the
investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio:
Not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
