  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ECOVE Environment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6803   TW0006803000

ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.

(6803)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-27
243.50 TWD   -0.41%
09:31aECOVE ENVIRONMENT : The board of directors resolved to lift non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer
PU
06:05aECOVE ENVIRONMENT : announced consolidated financial report of Fiscal Year 2022 Q2
PU
07/19ECOVE ENVIRONMENT : Announcement of the Subsidiary-ECOVE Environment Services Corp. bid to obtain land No. 60-21, Lunhai Section,Changhua County
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ECOVE Environment : The board of directors resolved to lift non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer

07/29/2022 | 09:31am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ECOVE Environment Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/29 Time of announcement 21:07:25
Subject 
 The board of directors resolved to lift
non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 21
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/29
2.Name and title of the managerial officer with
permission to engage in competitive conduct:
Hsiu Hua Tiao, Executive Vice President of ECOVE Environment Corp.
3.Items of competitive conduct in which the officer is
permitted to engage:
Assignment of directors and managers to associated companies of CTCI Corp.
and ECOVE Environment Corp.
4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive
conduct:
During the time when serve as managerial officer of ECOVE Environment Corp.
5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the
results of voting in accordance with Article 32 of the
Company Act):Unanimous approval from all presented directors
6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, the name and
 title of the managerial officer (if it is not the
operator of a mainland China enterprise, please enter
"N/A" below):Not applicable
7.Company name of the mainland China enterprise and the
officer's position in the enterprise:Not applicable
8.Address of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable
9.Operations of the mainland China enterprise:Not applicable
10.Impact on the company's finance and business:Not applicable
11.If the managerial officer or director has invested in
 the mainland China enterprise, the monetary amount of the
 investment and the officer or director's shareholding ratio:
Not applicable
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ECOVE Environment Corporation published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 13:29:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 328 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2022 947 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 975 M 566 M 566 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
ECOVE Environment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 243,50 TWD
Average target price 260,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yun Peng Shih General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chung Lei Huang Head-Finance
Chun Che Liao Chairman
Shean-Bii Chiu Independent Director
Shu Wei Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.4.06%566
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.22%56 621
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.98%25 547
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-14.10%12 488
HAL TRUST-10.74%11 466
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-11.17%10 745