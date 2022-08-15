ECOVE Environment : will convene Year 2022 3rd Investor Conference
08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Provided by: ECOVE Environment Corp.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/15
Time of announcement
20:53:57
Subject
ECOVE Environment Corp. will convene Year 2022 3rd
Investor Conference
Date of events
2022/08/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Business Review and Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to MOPS or the
Company's website (http://www.ecove.com) for the presentation.
