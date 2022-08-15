Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ECOVE Environment Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6803   TW0006803000

ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.

(6803)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-08-11
247.50 TWD    0.00%
09:34aECOVE ENVIRONMENT : will convene Year 2022 3rd Investor Conference
PU
07/29ECOVE Environment Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29ECOVE ENVIRONMENT : The board of directors resolved to lift non-competition restrictions on the new managerial officer
PU
ECOVE Environment : will convene Year 2022 3rd Investor Conference

08/15/2022 | 09:34am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ECOVE Environment Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/08/15 Time of announcement 20:53:57
Subject 
 ECOVE Environment Corp. will convene Year 2022 3rd
Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/08/17 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/08/17
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference: Online Investor Conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference: Business Review and Outlook
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: Please refer to MOPS or the
Company's website (http://www.ecove.com) for the presentation.

Disclaimer

ECOVE Environment Corporation published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 13:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 328 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2022 947 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 331 M 578 M 578 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.
Duration : Period :
ECOVE Environment Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 247,50 TWD
Average target price 260,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yun Peng Shih General Manager, Director & Spokesman
Chung Lei Huang Head-Finance
Chun Che Liao Chairman
Shean-Bii Chiu Independent Director
Shu Wei Yu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVE ENVIRONMENT CORP.5.77%577
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.39%56 721
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.17%25 878
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-17.26%12 009
HAL TRUST-11.72%11 443
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-10.61%10 863