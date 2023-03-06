Advanced search
    ECVT   US27923Q1094

ECOVYST INC.

(ECVT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-06 pm EST
10.77 USD   -2.27%
Ecovyst : Information Relating to Part II. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K
Ecovyst Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Ecovyst Announces Secondary Offering of 11,490,444 Shares of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders and Repurchase of Common Stock
Ecovyst : Information Relating to Part II. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

03/06/2023 | 04:39pm EST
Information Relating to Part II.

- Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution

The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of common stock of Ecovyst Inc., registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (Registration No. 333-255514) filed on April 26, 2021, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.

SEC Registration Fee

$ 13,017.02

Legal fees and expenses

410,000

Accounting fees and expenses

125,000

Blue Sky fees and expenses

10,000

Printing expenses

50,000

Miscellaneous

7,982.98

Total

$ 616,000

Disclaimer

Ecovyst Inc. published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 21:38:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 778 M - -
Net income 2023 117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 358 M 1 358 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
EV / Sales 2024 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 890
Free-Float 65,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,02 $
Average target price 14,93 $
Spread / Average Target 35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt J. Bitting Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Feehan CFO, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Kevin Michael Fogarty Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond Kolberg Vice President-Technology & Business Development
William James Sichko Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVYST INC.24.38%1 358
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD21.20%58 269
BASF SE5.98%46 551
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.8.77%34 215
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.07%14 417
BRENNTAG SE21.27%11 860