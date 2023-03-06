Ecovyst : Information Relating to Part II. — Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K

Information Relating to Part II.
- Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution
The expenses in connection with the offer and sale of common stock of Ecovyst Inc., registered pursuant to the Registration Statement on Form S-3ASR (Registration No. 333-255514) filed on April 26, 2021, other than underwriting discounts and commissions, are set forth in the following table. All amounts are estimated except the Securities and Exchange Commission registration fee.
|
|
SEC Registration Fee
|
|
$
|
13,017.02
|
|
Legal fees and expenses
|
|
|
410,000
|
|
Accounting fees and expenses
|
|
|
125,000
|
|
Blue Sky fees and expenses
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
Printing expenses
|
|
|
50,000
|
|
Miscellaneous
|
|
|
7,982.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
$
|
616,000
|
|
|
|
|
