Ecovyst : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

08/01/2022
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On April 29, 2022, Ecovyst Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-Kunder Item 5.02 pursuant to which it announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Bryan K. Brown, Kevin M. Fogarty, and David A. Bradley to the Board. At that time, the Board had not yet appointed Mr. Brown, Mr. Fogarty or Mr. Bradley to any Board committees.
This amendment to the Form 8-Kfiled on April 29, 2022 is being filed to report that on July 27, 2022, the Board appointed Bryan K. Brown as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board, Kevin M. Fogarty as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board and chair of such committee, and David A. Bradley as a member Compensation Committee of the Board and the Health, Safety, Environment and Security Committee of the Board.
