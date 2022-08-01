Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecovyst Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECVT   US27923Q1094

ECOVYST INC.

(ECVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
10.23 USD   -0.20%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecovyst : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A

08/01/2022 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K/A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

(Amendment No. 1)

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2022

Ecovyst Inc.

Commission File Number: 001-38221

Delaware 81-3406833

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

300 Lindenwood Drive

Malvern, Pennsylvania

19355
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(484)617-1200

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

symbol

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share ECVT New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 29, 2022, Ecovyst Inc. (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-Kunder Item 5.02 pursuant to which it announced that the Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company appointed Bryan K. Brown, Kevin M. Fogarty, and David A. Bradley to the Board. At that time, the Board had not yet appointed Mr. Brown, Mr. Fogarty or Mr. Bradley to any Board committees.

This amendment to the Form 8-Kfiled on April 29, 2022 is being filed to report that on July 27, 2022, the Board appointed Bryan K. Brown as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board, Kevin M. Fogarty as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board and chair of such committee, and David A. Bradley as a member Compensation Committee of the Board and the Health, Safety, Environment and Security Committee of the Board.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: August 1, 2022 Ecovyst Inc.
By:

/s/ Joseph S. Koscinski

Name: Joseph S. Koscinski
Title: Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel

Disclaimer

Ecovyst Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 11:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 827 M - -
Net income 2022 109 M - -
Net Debt 2022 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 410 M 1 410 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart ECOVYST INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecovyst Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOVYST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 10,23 $
Average target price 13,88 $
Spread / Average Target 35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt J. Bitting Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Schneberger President
Michael P. Feehan CFO, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Kevin Michael Fogarty Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond Kolberg Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVYST INC.-0.10%1 410
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-14.86%52 078
BASF SE-29.73%39 804
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-24.20%31 137
FMC CORPORATION1.10%13 992
SASOL LIMITED35.00%13 239