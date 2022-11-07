Advanced search
Ecovyst : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
07:37aEcovyst Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04ECOVYST INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Ecovyst : Management Change - Form 8-K

11/07/2022
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 3, 2022

Ecovyst Inc.

Commission File Number: 001-38221

Delaware 81-3406833
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

300 Lindenwood Drive

Malvern, Pennsylvania

19355
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(484)617-1200

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

PQ Group Holdings Inc.

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
symbol

Name of each exchange
on which registered

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share ECVT New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Departure of Principal Officer

On November 3, 2022, Thomas Schneberger, President of Ecovyst Inc. ("the Company"), provided notice of his resignation from the Company, effective November 29, 2022.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date: November 7, 2022 Ecovyst Inc.
By:

/s/ Joseph S. Koscinski

Name: Joseph S. Koscinski
Title: Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

Disclaimer

Ecovyst Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
