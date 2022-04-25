Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecovyst Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECVT   US27923Q1094

ECOVYST INC.

(ECVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
11.12 USD   +0.45%
05:01pECOVYST TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022 AT 5 : 00 p.m. ET
BU
03/23BWS Financial Initiates Ecovyst at Buy with $18 Price Target
MT
03/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ecovyst Price Target to $13 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecovyst to Host First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

04/25/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it will conduct a conference call and audio-only webcast on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review its first quarter 2022 financial results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1 (800) 909-7113 (domestic) or 1 (785) 830-1914 (international) and use the participant code ECVTQ122.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.ecovyst.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at https://investor.ecovyst.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact: 
(484) 617-1200 
InvestorRelations@ecovyst.com

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ECOVYST INC.
05:01pECOVYST TO HOST FIRST QUARTER 2022 E : 00 p.m. ET
BU
03/23BWS Financial Initiates Ecovyst at Buy with $18 Price Target
MT
03/02Deutsche Bank Adjusts Ecovyst Price Target to $13 From $16, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/01ECOVYST INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
02/28KeyBanc Adjusts Ecovyst's Price Target to $16 from $18, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Ecovyst Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 25, 2022
CI
02/25ECOVYST : Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results as Growth Momentum Boos..
PU
02/25Ecovyst Q4 Adjusted Earnings Fall, Sales Rise; Issues 2022 Sales Outlook
MT
02/25ECOVYST : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25Earnings Flash (ECVT) ECOVYST Reports Q4 EPS $0.17
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOVYST INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 739 M - -
Net income 2022 80,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 530 M 1 530 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,63x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 46,0%
Chart ECOVYST INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecovyst Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECOVYST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,07 $
Average target price 15,06 $
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belgacem Chariag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Feehan CFO, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Raymond Kolberg Vice President-Technology & Business Development
William James Sichko Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVYST INC.8.11%1 530
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-10.79%57 348
BASF SE-15.31%50 986
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-16.70%34 219
FMC CORPORATION20.69%16 697
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.15%16 120