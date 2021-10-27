Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Ecovyst Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECVT   US27923Q1094

ECOVYST INC.

(ECVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecovyst to Host Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

10/27/2021 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it will hold the third quarter 2021 earnings call to review financial results during a conference call and audio-only webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1 (800) 459-5346 (domestic) or 1 (203) 518-9544 (international) and use the participant code ECVTQ321.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.ecovyst.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at https://investor.ecovyst.com/events-presentations.

Investor Contact:
Nahla A. Azmy
(484) 617 1225
Nahla.Azmy@ecovyst.com

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ECOVYST INC.
01:58pECOVYST TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2021 E : 00 a.m. ET
BU
09/14ECOVYST INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16ECOVYST : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Ecovyst to $12.50 From $15, Maintains Equ..
MT
08/16ECOVYST : BMO Capital Starts Ecovyst at Outperform With $17 Price Target
MT
08/09Tranche Update on Ecovyst Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 12, 2020.
CI
08/05Ecovyst Inc. Declares Special Cash Dividend, Payable on August 23, 2021
CI
08/05Ecovyst Inc. Updates Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2021
CI
08/02PQ : Ecovyst Launches as a High Growth, Pure-Play Catalysts and Services Company; Performa..
BU
08/02PQ Group Holdings Inc. will Change its Name to Ecovyst Inc
CI
08/01Koch Minerals LLC and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. completed the acquisition of Pe..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ECOVYST INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 572 M - -
Net income 2021 23,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1 060x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 579 M 1 579 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,04x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 274
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart ECOVYST INC.
Duration : Period :
Ecovyst Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,53 $
Average target price 16,90 $
Spread / Average Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Belgacem Chariag Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael P. Feehan CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
Raymond Kolberg Vice President-Technology & Business Development
William James Sichko Chief Administrative Officer & Vice President
Gregory D. Brenneman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVYST INC.-19.14%1 579
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.7.98%70 815
BASF SE-1.82%67 664
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.15%37 623
ROYAL DSM N.V.33.59%37 191
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED31.40%15 730