  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Ecovyst Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ECVT   US27923Q1094

ECOVYST INC.

(ECVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:42 2022-10-18 am EDT
9.725 USD   +4.57%
09:21aEcovyst To Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Webcast On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 At 11 : 00 a.m. ET
BU
08/08Insider Buy: Ecovyst
MT
08/05Ecovyst : Other Expenses of Issuance and Distribution - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ecovyst to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

10/18/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT), a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services, announced today that it will conduct a conference call and audio-only webcast on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Investors may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing 1 (800) 245-3047 (domestic) or 1 (203) 518-9765 (international) and use the participant code ECVTQ322.

An audio-only live webcast of the conference call and presentation materials can be accessed at https://investor.ecovyst.com. A replay of the conference call/webcast will be made available at https://investor.ecovyst.com/events-presentations.

About Ecovyst Inc.

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

We have two uniquely positioned specialty businesses: Ecoservices provides sulfuric acid recycling to the North American refining industry for the production of alkylate and provides on-purpose virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications; and Catalyst Technologies provides finished silica catalysts and catalyst supports necessary to produce high strength and high stiffness plastics and, through its Zeolyst joint venture, supplies zeolites used for catalysts that remove nitric oxide from diesel engine emissions as well as sulfur from fuels during the refining process.

For more information, see our website at https://www.ecovyst.com.

Source: Ecovyst Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 839 M - -
Net income 2022 88,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 633 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 272 M 1 272 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
EV / Sales 2023 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 833
Free-Float 56,5%
Technical analysis trends ECOVYST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 9,30 $
Average target price 13,69 $
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kurt J. Bitting Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Schneberger President
Michael P. Feehan CFO, Treasurer & VP-Finance
Kevin Michael Fogarty Non-Executive Chairman
Raymond Kolberg Vice President-Technology & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOVYST INC.-9.18%1 272
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-26.10%40 240
BASF SE-28.65%38 688
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-34.12%26 658
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED9.25%16 647
SASOL LIMITED22.19%11 052