Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

Finance lease income relates to income generated by the Group's plant acquired under finance lease agreements. Finance lease income decreased systematically over lease terms.

Decrease in depreciation due to (i) disposal of assets, and (ii) assets fully depreciated in prior year.

Relates to depreciation of investment properties acquired in the financial year ended 31 October 2020 (" FY2020 ").

Relates to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 in FY2020, the Group recognized right-of-use assets of S$1.86 million and associated lease liabilities of S$1.86 million for its leases previously classified as operating leases. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the expected useful life of 3 and 5 years respectively. Nil balance was recorded during 1H FY2020 as the Group only adopted SFRS(I) 16 during its preparation of the full year financial statements for FY2020.

Decrease in amortization of intangible assets as certain intangible assets were impaired in prior year.

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment was lower in 1H FY2021 as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to lower gain on disposal of machinery in 1H FY2021.

Foreign exchange gain in 1H FY2021 was higher as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to (i) weakening of the Chinese Yuan against Singapore dollar (" SGD "), and (ii) strengthening of Australian dollar (" AUD ") against Malaysia Ringgit (" MYR ").

Government grant income was lower in 1H FY2021 as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to lower jobs credit grant and jobs support scheme received in 1H FY2021.

Gain on disposal of subsidiary in 1H FY2021 relates to disposal of a subsidiary, Saiko Rubber (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd which was completed on 23 April 2021. Gain on disposal of subsidiary in 1H FY2020 relates to disposal of Asia Cleantech Hub Pte. Ltd. together with its subsidiary (Swee Chioh Fishery Pte. Ltd.) which was completed on 25 February 2020.

Doubtful debts were reversed upon subsequent receipt of payment from customers.