Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

06/13/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

Company Registration No. 200209835C

Unaudited Financial Statements for the Six Months and Half Year Ended 30 April 2021

PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

1(a)(i)

An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income

for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately

preceding financial year.

Group

1H

1H

%

FY2021(1)

FY2020(2)

Change

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

+/(-)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue

23,708

23,106

2.6

Cost of Sales

(19,371)

(18,771)

3.2

Gross Profit

4,337

4,335

0.0

Other Items of Income

Finance Income

11

26

(57.7)

Other Gains

2,317

1,320

75.5

Other Items of Expenses

Marketing and Distribution Expenses

(823)

(924)

(10.9)

Administrative Expenses

(3,015)

(3,334)

(9.6)

Finance Costs

(479)

(390)

22.8

Other Losses

(8)

(32)

(75.0)

Share of Results from an Associate and a Jointly-

(266)

(68)

n/m

Controlled Entity, Net of Tax

Profit Before Income Tax

2,074

933

n/m

Tax Expense

(331)

(324)

2.2

Profit, Net of Tax

1,743

609

n/m

Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income

Exchange Differences on Translating Foreign Operations,

(451)

(337)

33.8

Net of Tax

Effective Portion of Changes in Fair Value of Cash Flow

(518)

28

n/m

Hedges

Defined Benefit Plan - Actuarial Gain

76

-

n/m

Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax

(893)

(309)

n/m

Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

850

300

n/m

`1

Group

1H

1H

%

FY2021(1)

FY2020(2)

Change

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

+/(-)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit, Net of Tax, attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,561

388

n/m

Non-Controlling Interests

182

221

(17.6)

1,743

609

n/m

Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax, attributable

to:

Owners of the Company

655

280

n/m

Non-Controlling Interests

195

20

n/m

Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax

850

300

n/m

"n/m" denotes not meaningful. Notes:

  1. "1H FY2021": Half year financial period from 1 November 2020 to 30 April 2021.
  2. "1H FY2020": Half year financial period from 1 November 2019 to 30 April 2020.

`2

1(a)(ii)

Notes to Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)

Profit/(Loss) for the period is after crediting/(charging):

Group

1H

1H

%

FY2021

FY2020

Change

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

+/(-)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Finance Lease Income(1)

462

513

(9.9)

Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment(2)

(1,459)

(1,730)

(15.7)

Depreciation of Investment Properties(3)

(102)

-

100

Depreciation of Right-of-use Assets(4)

(234)

-

100

Amortisation of Intangible Assets(5)

(37)

(46)

(19.6)

Amortisation of Land Use Rights

(28)

(30)

(6.7)

Gain on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment(6)

38

60

(36.7)

Net Fair Value Loss on Derivative Financial Instruments

-

(32)

n/m

Foreign Exchange Gain, Net(7)

640

592

8.1

Government Grant Income(8)

94

211

(55.5)

Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations Expenses, Net

(13)

(19)

(31.6)

Amortisation of Deferred Income

-

4

n/m

Allowance for Doubtful Receivable

(8)

-

100

Gain on Disposal of Subsidiary(9)

1,467

431

n/m

Bad debts recovered(10)

51

22

n/m

Adjustments for Under Provision of Taxation in Respect of Prior Years(11)

122

-

100

"n/m" denotes not meaningful.

Notes:

  1. Finance lease income relates to income generated by the Group's plant acquired under finance lease agreements. Finance lease income decreased systematically over lease terms.
  2. Decrease in depreciation due to (i) disposal of assets, and (ii) assets fully depreciated in prior year.
  3. Relates to depreciation of investment properties acquired in the financial year ended 31 October 2020 ("FY2020").
  4. Relates to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 in FY2020, the Group recognized right-of-use assets of S$1.86 million and associated lease liabilities of S$1.86 million for its leases previously classified as operating leases. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the expected useful life of 3 and 5 years respectively. Nil balance was recorded during 1H FY2020 as the Group only adopted SFRS(I) 16 during its preparation of the full year financial statements for FY2020.
  5. Decrease in amortization of intangible assets as certain intangible assets were impaired in prior year.
  6. Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment was lower in 1H FY2021 as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to lower gain on disposal of machinery in 1H FY2021.
  7. Foreign exchange gain in 1H FY2021 was higher as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to (i) weakening of the Chinese Yuan against Singapore dollar ("SGD"), and (ii) strengthening of Australian dollar ("AUD") against Malaysia Ringgit ("MYR").
  8. Government grant income was lower in 1H FY2021 as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to lower jobs credit grant and jobs support scheme received in 1H FY2021.
  9. Gain on disposal of subsidiary in 1H FY2021 relates to disposal of a subsidiary, Saiko Rubber (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd which was completed on 23 April 2021. Gain on disposal of subsidiary in 1H FY2020 relates to disposal of Asia Cleantech Hub Pte. Ltd. together with its subsidiary (Swee Chioh Fishery Pte. Ltd.) which was completed on 25 February 2020.
  10. Doubtful debts were reversed upon subsequent receipt of payment from customers.
  11. Adjustments for under-provision of taxation in respect of prior years in 1H FY2021 relate to under-provision of income tax as compared to final submission to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia.

`3

1(b)(i)

A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at

the end of the immediately preceding financial year.

Group

Company

30 April

31 October

30 April

31 October

2021

2020

2021

2020

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment

26,871

29,315

406

311

Right-of-use Assets

1,207

1,441

-

-

Investment Properties

1,914

2,017

Intangible Assets

793

844

-

-

Land Use Rights

1,304

1,306

-

-

Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

31,833

31,833

Investment in an Associate

1,523

1,540

-

-

Investment in a Jointly-Controlled Entity

1,750

1,832

-

-

Finance Lease Receivables

7,069

7,636

-

-

Other Assets

289

285

-

-

Total Non-Current Assets

42,720

46,216

32,239

32,144

Current Assets

Inventories

5,709

6,011

-

-

Income Tax Receivables

12

24

-

-

Trade and Other Receivables

13,355

14,765

1,693

999

Finance Lease Receivable

1,189

1,127

-

-

Derivative Financial Instruments

-

139

-

-

Other Assets

2,025

2,162

137

129

Cash and Cash Equivalents

4,948

6,768

7

33

Total Current Assets

27,238

30,996

1,837

1,161

Total Assets

69,958

77,212

34,076

33,305

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY

Share Capital

48,170

48,170

48,170

48,170

Treasury Shares

(280)

(80)

(280)

(80)

Accumulated Losses

(4,837)

(6,461)

(21,165)

(21,022)

Foreign Currency Translation Reserve

(5,430)

(5,018)

-

-

Other Reserves

1,828

2,409

-

-

Equity Attributable to Owners of the

39,451

39,020

26,725

27,068

Company

Non-Controlling Interests

28

4,001

-

-

Total Equity

39,479

43,021

26,725

27,068

LIABILITIES

Non-Current Liabilities

Provision for Retirement Benefit

397

790

-

-

Obligations

Provision for Reinstatement Cost

350

350

-

-

Loans and Borrowings

8,436

6,936

-

-

Financial Liabilities - Lease Liabilities

1,520

1,870

162

82

Deferred Tax Liabilities

1,327

1,819

-

-

Deferred Income

50

50

-

-

Total Non-Current Liabilities

12,080

11,815

162

82

`4

Group

Company

30 April

31 October

30 April

31 October

2021

2020

2021

2020

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(S$'000)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Current Liabilities

Income Tax Payables

708

702

59

41

Trade and Other Payables

7,268

11,902

7,084

6,070

Derivative Financial Instruments

376

1

-

-

Loans and Borrowings

8,774

8,109

-

-

Financial Liabilities - Lease Liabilities

1,243

1,631

46

44

Deferred Income

30

31

-

-

Total Current Liabilities

18,399

22,376

7,189

6,155

Total Liabilities

30,479

34,191

7,351

6,237

Total Equity and Liabilities

69,958

77,212

34,076

33,305

`5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ecoWise Holdings Limited published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 16:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
