Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Company Registration No. 200209835C
Unaudited Financial Statements for the Six Months and Half Year Ended 30 April 2021
PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED FOR ANNOUNCEMENTS OF HALF-YEAR AND FULL YEAR RESULTS
1(a)(i)
An income statement and statement of comprehensive income or a statement of comprehensive income
for the group together with a comparative statement for the corresponding period of the immediately
preceding financial year.
Group
1H
1H
%
FY2021(1)
FY2020(2)
Change
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
+/(-)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenue
23,708
23,106
2.6
Cost of Sales
(19,371)
(18,771)
3.2
Gross Profit
4,337
4,335
0.0
Other Items of Income
Finance Income
11
26
(57.7)
Other Gains
2,317
1,320
75.5
Other Items of Expenses
Marketing and Distribution Expenses
(823)
(924)
(10.9)
Administrative Expenses
(3,015)
(3,334)
(9.6)
Finance Costs
(479)
(390)
22.8
Other Losses
(8)
(32)
(75.0)
Share of Results from an Associate and a Jointly-
(266)
(68)
n/m
Controlled Entity, Net of Tax
Profit Before Income Tax
2,074
933
n/m
Tax Expense
(331)
(324)
2.2
Profit, Net of Tax
1,743
609
n/m
Other Comprehensive (Loss)/Income
Exchange Differences on Translating Foreign Operations,
(451)
(337)
33.8
Net of Tax
Effective Portion of Changes in Fair Value of Cash Flow
(518)
28
n/m
Hedges
Defined Benefit Plan - Actuarial Gain
76
-
n/m
Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax
(893)
(309)
n/m
Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
850
300
n/m
`1
Group
1H
1H
%
FY2021(1)
FY2020(2)
Change
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
+/(-)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Profit, Net of Tax, attributable to:
Owners of the Company
1,561
388
n/m
Non-Controlling Interests
182
221
(17.6)
1,743
609
n/m
Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax, attributable
to:
Owners of the Company
655
280
n/m
Non-Controlling Interests
195
20
n/m
Total Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax
850
300
n/m
"n/m" denotes not meaningful. Notes:
"1H FY2021": Half year financial period from 1 November 2020 to 30 April 2021.
"1H FY2020": Half year financial period from 1 November 2019 to 30 April 2020.
`2
1(a)(ii)
Notes to Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income/(Loss)
Profit/(Loss) for the period is after crediting/(charging):
Group
1H
1H
%
FY2021
FY2020
Change
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
+/(-)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Finance Lease Income(1)
462
513
(9.9)
Depreciation of Property, Plant and Equipment(2)
(1,459)
(1,730)
(15.7)
Depreciation of Investment Properties(3)
(102)
-
100
Depreciation of Right-of-use Assets(4)
(234)
-
100
Amortisation of Intangible Assets(5)
(37)
(46)
(19.6)
Amortisation of Land Use Rights
(28)
(30)
(6.7)
Gain on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment(6)
38
60
(36.7)
Net Fair Value Loss on Derivative Financial Instruments
-
(32)
n/m
Foreign Exchange Gain, Net(7)
640
592
8.1
Government Grant Income(8)
94
211
(55.5)
Provision for Retirement Benefit Obligations Expenses, Net
(13)
(19)
(31.6)
Amortisation of Deferred Income
-
4
n/m
Allowance for Doubtful Receivable
(8)
-
100
Gain on Disposal of Subsidiary(9)
1,467
431
n/m
Bad debts recovered(10)
51
22
n/m
Adjustments for Under Provision of Taxation in Respect of Prior Years(11)
122
-
100
"n/m" denotes not meaningful.
Notes:
Finance lease income relates to income generated by the Group's plant acquired under finance lease agreements. Finance lease income decreased systematically over lease terms.
Decrease in depreciation due to (i) disposal of assets, and (ii) assets fully depreciated in prior year.
Relates to depreciation of investment properties acquired in the financial year ended 31 October 2020 ("FY2020").
Relates to the adoption of SFRS(I) 16 in FY2020, the Group recognized right-of-use assets of S$1.86 million and associated lease liabilities of S$1.86 million for its leases previously classified as operating leases. Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the expected useful life of 3 and 5 years respectively. Nil balance was recorded during 1H FY2020 as the Group only adopted SFRS(I) 16 during its preparation of the full year financial statements for FY2020.
Decrease in amortization of intangible assets as certain intangible assets were impaired in prior year.
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment was lower in 1H FY2021 as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to lower gain on disposal of machinery in 1H FY2021.
Foreign exchange gain in 1H FY2021 was higher as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to (i) weakening of the Chinese Yuan against Singapore dollar ("SGD"), and (ii) strengthening of Australian dollar ("AUD") against Malaysia Ringgit ("MYR").
Government grant income was lower in 1H FY2021 as compared to 1H FY2020, mainly due to lower jobs credit grant and jobs support scheme received in 1H FY2021.
Gain on disposal of subsidiary in 1H FY2021 relates to disposal of a subsidiary, Saiko Rubber (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd which was completed on 23 April 2021. Gain on disposal of subsidiary in 1H FY2020 relates to disposal of Asia Cleantech Hub Pte. Ltd. together with its subsidiary (Swee Chioh Fishery Pte. Ltd.) which was completed on 25 February 2020.
Doubtful debts were reversed upon subsequent receipt of payment from customers.
Adjustments for under-provision of taxation in respect of prior years in 1H FY2021 relate to under-provision of income tax as compared to final submission to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia.
`3
1(b)(i)
A statement of financial position (for the issuer and group), together with a comparative statement as at
the end of the immediately preceding financial year.
Group
Company
30 April
31 October
30 April
31 October
2021
2020
2021
2020
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment
26,871
29,315
406
311
Right-of-use Assets
1,207
1,441
-
-
Investment Properties
1,914
2,017
Intangible Assets
793
844
-
-
Land Use Rights
1,304
1,306
-
-
Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
31,833
31,833
Investment in an Associate
1,523
1,540
-
-
Investment in a Jointly-Controlled Entity
1,750
1,832
-
-
Finance Lease Receivables
7,069
7,636
-
-
Other Assets
289
285
-
-
Total Non-Current Assets
42,720
46,216
32,239
32,144
Current Assets
Inventories
5,709
6,011
-
-
Income Tax Receivables
12
24
-
-
Trade and Other Receivables
13,355
14,765
1,693
999
Finance Lease Receivable
1,189
1,127
-
-
Derivative Financial Instruments
-
139
-
-
Other Assets
2,025
2,162
137
129
Cash and Cash Equivalents
4,948
6,768
7
33
Total Current Assets
27,238
30,996
1,837
1,161
Total Assets
69,958
77,212
34,076
33,305
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
EQUITY
Share Capital
48,170
48,170
48,170
48,170
Treasury Shares
(280)
(80)
(280)
(80)
Accumulated Losses
(4,837)
(6,461)
(21,165)
(21,022)
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve
(5,430)
(5,018)
-
-
Other Reserves
1,828
2,409
-
-
Equity Attributable to Owners of the
39,451
39,020
26,725
27,068
Company
Non-Controlling Interests
28
4,001
-
-
Total Equity
39,479
43,021
26,725
27,068
LIABILITIES
Non-Current Liabilities
Provision for Retirement Benefit
397
790
-
-
Obligations
Provision for Reinstatement Cost
350
350
-
-
Loans and Borrowings
8,436
6,936
-
-
Financial Liabilities - Lease Liabilities
1,520
1,870
162
82
Deferred Tax Liabilities
1,327
1,819
-
-
Deferred Income
50
50
-
-
Total Non-Current Liabilities
12,080
11,815
162
82
`4
Group
Company
30 April
31 October
30 April
31 October
2021
2020
2021
2020
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(S$'000)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Current Liabilities
Income Tax Payables
708
702
59
41
Trade and Other Payables
7,268
11,902
7,084
6,070
Derivative Financial Instruments
376
1
-
-
Loans and Borrowings
8,774
8,109
-
-
Financial Liabilities - Lease Liabilities
1,243
1,631
46
44
Deferred Income
30
31
-
-
Total Current Liabilities
18,399
22,376
7,189
6,155
Total Liabilities
30,479
34,191
7,351
6,237
Total Equity and Liabilities
69,958
77,212
34,076
33,305
`5
