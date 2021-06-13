Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. EcoWise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5CT   SG1N88910129

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5CT)
  Report
General Announcement::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Catalist Rules

06/13/2021 | 12:43pm EDT
ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200209835C)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE CATALIST RULES

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of ecoWise Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the following change that occurred during the half year financial period ended 30 April 2021 ("1HFY2021") pursuant to Rule 706A of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"):

Disposal of shares in subsidiary

On 28 April 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Sunrich Integrated Sdn. Bhd. (the "Vendor") had on 23 April 2021 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Kasan Corporation (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (the "Purchaser") for the sale by the Vendor, and the purchase by the Purchaser, of 357,000 ordinary shares in the capital of Saiko Rubber (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ("Saiko"), representing 51% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Saiko ("Disposal"). Following the completion of the Disposal on 23 April 2021, Saiko had ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group with effect from the same date.

Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 April 2021 for further information on the Disposal.

By Order of the Board

CAO SHIXUAN

Executive Director

14 June 2021

This announcement has been prepared by ecoWise Holdings Limited ("Company") and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor"), in accordance with Rule 226(2)(b) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms. Alice Ng, Director of Continuing Sponsorship, ZICO Capital Pte. Ltd., at 8 Robinson Road, #09-00 ASO Building, Singapore 048544, telephone (65) 6636 4201.

Disclaimer

ecoWise Holdings Limited published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2021 16:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 50,8 M 38,3 M 38,3 M
Net income 2020 1,05 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net Debt 2020 11,8 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 73,1 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,4%
