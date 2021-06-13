General Announcement::Announcement Pursuant to Rule 706A of the Catalist Rules

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200209835C)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 706A OF THE CATALIST RULES

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of ecoWise Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce the following change that occurred during the half year financial period ended 30 April 2021 ("1HFY2021") pursuant to Rule 706A of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"):

Disposal of shares in subsidiary

On 28 April 2021, the Company announced that its subsidiary, Sunrich Integrated Sdn. Bhd. (the "Vendor") had on 23 April 2021 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Kasan Corporation (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. (the "Purchaser") for the sale by the Vendor, and the purchase by the Purchaser, of 357,000 ordinary shares in the capital of Saiko Rubber (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. ("Saiko"), representing 51% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Saiko ("Disposal"). Following the completion of the Disposal on 23 April 2021, Saiko had ceased to be a subsidiary of the Group with effect from the same date.

Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 April 2021 for further information on the Disposal.

By Order of the Board

CAO SHIXUAN

Executive Director

14 June 2021

