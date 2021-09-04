Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. EcoWise Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5CT   SG1N88910129

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(5CT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Directors and Changes to the Composition of the Board

09/04/2021 | 07:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200209835C)

  1. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; AND
  2. CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of ecoWise Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the notice of compliance issued by the Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX Regco") on 25 June 2021 (the "Notice"), wishes to announce the following with effect from 3 September 2021 which the appointment of the two (2) Independent Directors is also to meet the requirements of the Notice:

  1. APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
  1. Mr. Lo Kim Seng ("Mr. Lo") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee, of the Company; and
  2. Mr. Tham Chee Soon ("Mr. Tham") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominating Committee, of the Company.

The Board considers both Mr. Lo and Mr. Tham to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"). The particulars of Mr. Lo and Mr. Tham pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules has been set out in separate announcements dated 4 September 2021.

  1. CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the abovementioned appointments, the Board and the Board committees of the Company will comprise the following Directors:

Board of Directors

Mr. Lee Thiam Seng

-

Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Cao Shixuan

-

Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Er Kwong Wah

-

Lead Independent Director

Mr. Lo Kim Seng

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Tham Chee Soon

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Audit Committee

Mr. Tham Chee Soon

-

Chairman

Mr. Er Kwong Wah

-

Member

Mr. Lo Kim Seng

-

Member

Remuneration Committee

Mr. Lo Kim Seng

-

Chairman

Mr. Er Kwong Wah

-

Member

Mr. Tham Chee Soon

-

Member

1

Nominating Committee

Mr. Er Kwong Wah

-

Chairman

Mr. Lo Kim Seng

-

Member

Mr. Tham Chee Soon

-

Member

The shares in the Company have been suspended from trading on the SGX-ST since 18 June 2021. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and further announcements by the Company carefully. In the event of any doubt, Shareholders should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

Shareholder should note that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company does not have a continuing sponsor. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 August 2021 for further information.

By Order of the Board

ER KWONG WAH

Lead Independent Director

4 September 2021

2

Disclaimer

ecoWise Holdings Limited published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 11:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:12aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Appointment of Independent Directors and Changes to the ..
PU
08/30GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on Cessation and Appointment of Continuing Sponso..
PU
08/18WAIVER : :Approval from SGX Regco for Extension of Time to Comply with Rule 704(..
PU
08/12GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Interim Injunction in Connection with EGM
PU
07/27Ecowise's Malaysian Operations Remain Shut as 61 Employees Contract COVID-19
MT
07/27GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update on COVID-19 Situation at Operations in Malaysia
PU
07/27EcoWise Holdings Limited Provides an Update on the Group's Operations in Mala..
CI
07/02GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Further Update on the Status of Requisition for an Extra..
PU
06/29WD : :General Announcement::Response to Notice of Compliance
PU
06/29GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Response to Notice of Compliance
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 50,8 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net income 2020 1,05 M 0,78 M 0,78 M
Net Debt 2020 11,8 M 8,78 M 8,78 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 74,0 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,3%
Chart ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ecoWise Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thiam Seng Lee Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Loong Chueng Lo Head-Research & Development
Song Chye Tang Head-Engineering & Operations
Kwong Wah Er Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Shi Xuan Cao Executive Director & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED151.61%55
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.27.99%34 201
SUEZ20.90%14 895
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.21.99%11 916
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.07%7 792
STERICYCLE, INC.-0.19%6 356