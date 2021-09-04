General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Directors and Changes to the Composition of the Board

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200209835C)
-
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; AND
-
CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES
The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of ecoWise Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the notice of compliance issued by the Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX Regco") on 25 June 2021 (the "Notice"), wishes to announce the following with effect from 3 September 2021 which the appointment of the two (2) Independent Directors is also to meet the requirements of the Notice:
-
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS
-
Mr. Lo Kim Seng ("Mr. Lo") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee, of the Company; and
-
Mr. Tham Chee Soon ("Mr. Tham") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominating Committee, of the Company.
The Board considers both Mr. Lo and Mr. Tham to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"). The particulars of Mr. Lo and Mr. Tham pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules has been set out in separate announcements dated 4 September 2021.
-
CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES
Consequent to the abovementioned appointments, the Board and the Board committees of the Company will comprise the following Directors:
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
Mr. Lee Thiam Seng
|
-
|
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
|
Mr. Cao Shixuan
|
-
|
Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer
|
Mr. Er Kwong Wah
|
-
|
Lead Independent Director
|
Mr. Lo Kim Seng
|
-
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Mr. Tham Chee Soon
|
-
|
Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Audit Committee
|
|
|
Mr. Tham Chee Soon
|
-
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Er Kwong Wah
|
-
|
Member
|
Mr. Lo Kim Seng
|
-
|
Member
|
Remuneration Committee
|
|
|
Mr. Lo Kim Seng
|
-
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Er Kwong Wah
|
-
|
Member
|
Mr. Tham Chee Soon
|
-
|
Member
|
|
|
1
|
Nominating Committee
|
|
|
Mr. Er Kwong Wah
|
-
|
Chairman
|
Mr. Lo Kim Seng
|
-
|
Member
|
Mr. Tham Chee Soon
|
-
|
Member
The shares in the Company have been suspended from trading on the SGX-ST since 18 June 2021. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and further announcements by the Company carefully. In the event of any doubt, Shareholders should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.
Shareholder should note that, as at the date of this announcement, the Company does not have a continuing sponsor. Please refer to the Company's announcement dated 28 August 2021 for further information.
By Order of the Board
ER KWONG WAH
Lead Independent Director
4 September 2021
2
Disclaimer
