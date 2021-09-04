General Announcement::Appointment of Independent Directors and Changes to the Composition of the Board

ECOWISE HOLDINGS LIMITED (Company Registration No. 200209835C)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; AND CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

The board of directors (the "Board" or the "Directors") of ecoWise Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") refers to the notice of compliance issued by the Singapore Exchange Regulation ("SGX Regco") on 25 June 2021 (the "Notice"), wishes to announce the following with effect from 3 September 2021 which the appointment of the two (2) Independent Directors is also to meet the requirements of the Notice:

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Mr. Lo Kim Seng (" Mr. Lo ") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating Committee, of the Company; and Mr. Tham Chee Soon (" Mr. Tham ") has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He will also be appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nominating Committee, of the Company.

The Board considers both Mr. Lo and Mr. Tham to be independent for the purpose of Rule 704(7) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"). The particulars of Mr. Lo and Mr. Tham pursuant to the requirements of Rule 704(6) of the Catalist Rules has been set out in separate announcements dated 4 September 2021.

CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND THE BOARD COMMITTEES

Consequent to the abovementioned appointments, the Board and the Board committees of the Company will comprise the following Directors: