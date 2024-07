ECR Minerals plc (ECR) is a United Kingdom-based mineral exploration and development company. The Company is primarily engaged in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Mercator Gold Australia Pty Ltd, has 100% ownership of the Bailieston and Creswick gold projects in central Victoria, Australia, has six license applications outstanding, which includes one license application lodged in eastern Victoria (Tambo gold project). ECR also owns 100% of an Australian subsidiary LUX Exploration Pty Ltd (LUX), which has three approved exploration permits covering 946 square kilometers (km2) over a relatively unexplored area in Lolworth Range, Queensland, Australia. The Company has also submitted a license application at Kondaparinga, which is approximately 120 km2 in area and located within the Hodgkinson Gold Province, 80 km northwest of Mareeba, North Queensland. It also holds a 90% interest in the Danglay gold project.

Sector Gold