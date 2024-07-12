ECR Minerals PLC - Australia-focused gold exploration company - Fire assay results confirm high grade gold photon analysis numbers at the Duke of Cornwall mine in Victoria, Australia. An initial photon assay in June of 37 rock chips showed 8 samples with gold concentrations above 5 grammes per tonne, with a best result of 51.5 grammes per tonne. A fire assay shows improved results for the initial 37 chips with 10 samples above 5 grammes per tonne and a best result of 52.2 grammes per tonne. Fire assay results for an additional 19 rock chips included best results of 9.79, 8.55 and 5.31 grammes per tonnes. Company says the comparison between the photon analysis and fire assay results fall within 95% confidence.

Chief Geologist Adam Jones says: "Our geological team has been very impressed with the photon assay method, noting its close correlation with reported fire assays. It not only provides faster and more cost-effective results but also represents a significant shift in our approach moving forward. Our next objective at this prospect is to confirm the consistency of gold hits within the vein structure which is likely to include a short drill program."

Current share price: 0.31 pence

12-month change: up 9.0%

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.