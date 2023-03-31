Advanced search
    ECSC   GB00BYMJ4J99

ECSC GROUP PLC

(ECSC)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:09:17 2023-03-31 am EDT
50.45 GBX   +152.25%
10:04aDaisy Corporate Services to acquire ECSC for GBP5 million
AN
08:28aUK GDP Growth in 4Q Encourages But Still 'Feeble'
DJ
02/28FTSE 100 Closes Lower After Disappointing Earnings
DJ
Daisy Corporate Services to acquire ECSC for GBP5 million

03/31/2023 | 10:04am EDT
ECSC Group PLC - Bradford, Yorkshire-based cybersecurity firm - Agrees to takeover offer from Daisy Corporate Services Trading Ltd. Daisy offers 54.02 pence per share in cash, valuing ECSC at GBP5.4 million in total. ECSC unanimously recommends offer to shareholders and will support it with their shares, which are just under 27% of the total. In total, owners of 36% of ESCS shares have agreed to support the offer.

Daisy provides secure communications, cloud services and cybersecurity to companies and public sector organisations. Daisy says the acquisition will provide the opportunity to cross-sell ECSC products into Daisy's wider managed service customer base.

"Whilst the strategy for ECSC is underway, there are some inevitable headwinds from increased competition, pricing pressures and wage inflation especially in the technology sector," said Chief Executive Officer Matthew Briggs. "Taking these factors into account, together with a strategy which can only be executed over a 12-24 month period due to the nature of 'big ticket' contract negotiations, the opportunity to be acquired by Daisy at a significant share price premium and a 'ready made' cross sell client base makes this acquisition very attractive for ECSC."

Current stock price: 50.00p on Friday, up from 20.00p on Thursday

12-month change: down 11%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,83 M 7,21 M 7,21 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,00 M 2,48 M 2,48 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,34x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart ECSC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ECSC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECSC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 20,00 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 400%
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Briggs Chief Executive Officer
Gemma Rebecca Basharan Accountant
Ian Charles Mann Executive Chairman
Ian Stanley Castle Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lucy Sharp Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECSC GROUP PLC-24.53%2
MICROSOFT CORPORATION16.97%2 114 412
SYNOPSYS INC.17.74%57 256
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.28.24%56 557
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.30%53 463
SEA LIMITED66.48%48 658
