  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ECSC Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
ECSC GROUP PLC

Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/04 03:00:00 am
ECSC : Outsourcing Award
09/27ECSC : CEO Award
09/22FTSE 100 Closes Higher on Wednesday But BOE Meeting Looms
ECSC : Outsourcing Award

10/04/2021 | 03:07am EDT
4 October 2021

ECSC Group plc

('ECSC' or the 'Company' or the 'Group')

ECSC wins 'Outsourcing Company of the Year' award

ECSC Group plc (AIM: ECSC), the provider of cyber security services, is pleased to announce that it has received the 'Outsourcing Company of the Year' award at this year's National Technology Awards, held in London on 29 September 2021.

The National Technology Awards celebrate organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the technology sector. The criteria for the award focuses on companies that act as true partners to their clients, providing a greater level of support and advice, demonstrating a client first approach.

The award recognises ECSC's Artificial Intelligence capabilities, including the training of Artificial Neural Networks, the added value of ECSC's service offerings and the high levels of client satisfaction.

This award follows on from Chief Executive Officer Ian Mann's recent accolade as the 'Most Innovative Cyber Security CEO' at the 2021 Global CEO Excellence Awards held last month.

Ian Mann, Chief Executive Officer of ECSC, commented: "We are delighted to have received the 'Outsourcing Company of the Year' award at the prestigious National Technology Awards this year. This award is a testament to the trust that clients place in our service offering, and the unique, value-addedservice that we provide to our clients. I would like to congratulate the whole team and their hard work, which has driven the culture of excellence within ECSC that the award celebrates."

- Ends -

Enquiries:

ECSC Group plc

+44 (0) 1274 736 223

David Mathewson (Non-Executive Chairman)

Ian Mann (Chief Executive Officer)

Allenby Capital Limited (NOMAD and Broker)

+44 (0) 203 3285 656

David Hart / Piers Shimwell (Corporate Finance)

Tony Quirke (Equity Sales and Corporate Broking)

Yellow Jersey (PR and IR)

+44 (0) 203 004 9512

Sarah Hollins

Annabel Atkins

Matthew McHale

Notes to Editors:

Founded in 2000, ECSC Group plc (AIM: ECSC) is the UK's longest running full-service cyber security service provider. With an extensive range of in-house developed proprietary technologies, including advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, ECSC provides expert security breach prevention and advisory support to organisations across all sectors.

ECSC operates from two Security Operations Centres (SOCs): one in Yorkshire, UK, and the other in Brisbane, Australia. ECSC offers flexible 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring, detection, and response support to its clients, either as a fully managed service or to enhance an organisation's existing cyber security systems. In addition, ECSC's Assurance division provides guidance, certification to industry standards, and extensive testing services to allow organisations to assess their cyber security protection.

ECSC is led by a highly experienced senior management team with over 80 years' combined experience within the company, and has delivered consecutive organic growth for the last 20 years.

The Company's broad client base ranges from e-commercestart-ups to global blue-chip organisations, including 10% of the FTSE 100.

For more information please visit the following: https://investor.ecsc.co.uk/

Disclaimer

ECSC Group plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 07:06:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
