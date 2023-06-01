ECSC says hearing scheduled for June 20 to effect takeover

ECSC Group PLC - Bradford, England-based cybersecurity company - Confirms that the court sanction hearing has been scheduled for June 20 to effect the takeover by Daisy Corporate Services Trading Ltd, announced in March. Adds the scheme to approve the takeover is expected to become effective on 22 June 2023.

Current stock price: 50.76 pence

12-month change: up 2.6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.