  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ECSC Group plc
  News
  Summary
    ECSC   GB00BYMJ4J99

ECSC GROUP PLC

(ECSC)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-06-01 am EDT
52.00 GBX    0.00%
02:44pECSC says hearing scheduled for June 20 to effect takeover
AN
05/24ECSC Shareholders OK Daisy Corporate Services Takeover
MT
05/24Ecsc : Announcement - Results of Meetings
PU
ECSC says hearing scheduled for June 20 to effect takeover

06/01/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
ECSC Group PLC - Bradford, England-based cybersecurity company - Confirms that the court sanction hearing has been scheduled for June 20 to effect the takeover by Daisy Corporate Services Trading Ltd, announced in March. Adds the scheme to approve the takeover is expected to become effective on 22 June 2023.

Current stock price: 50.76 pence

12-month change: up 2.6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 5,83 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,20 M 6,45 M 6,52 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 82
Free-Float 48,2%
Chart ECSC GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
ECSC Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ECSC GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 52,00 GBX
Average target price 100,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 92,3%
Managers and Directors
Matthew John Briggs Chief Executive Officer
Gemma Rebecca Basharan Accountant
Ian Charles Mann Executive Chairman
Ian Stanley Castle Director & Chief Technology Officer
Lucy Sharp Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECSC GROUP PLC96.23%6
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.93%2 441 740
SYNOPSYS INC.45.58%69 227
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.46.13%62 965
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE22.73%57 593
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION40.50%46 464
