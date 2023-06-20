ECSC shares to be cancelled on Friday following takeover

ECSC Group PLC - Bradford, England-based cybersecurity company - Announces that the High Court of Justice in England and Wales has sanctioned its takeover by Daisy Corporate Services Trading Ltd. The takeover is expected to be effective on Thursday. Consequently, company expects trading in its shares on AIM will be suspended on Thursday. The cancellation of its shares on AIM is expected on Friday.

ECSC agreed to the takeover back in March. Daisy offered 54.02 pence per share in cash, valuing ECSC at GBP5.4 million in total. Daisy provides secure communications, cloud services and cybersecurity to companies and public sector organisations.

Current stock price: 51.60 pence

12-month change: up 21%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

