Eczacibasi Yatirim Ortakligi : Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun in the World Economic Forum's “Young Global Leaders” Class of 2022

Founded in 2005 by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, the Forum of Young Global Leaders convenes young leaders from across the world under the age of 40 to lead towards a more sustainable and inclusive world. The Forum has just announced its Class of 2022, introducing 108 new Young Global Leaders who will join the ranks of the Forum to address increasingly complex and interrelated challenges facing the world.

Representing Turkey, Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun was listed among the members of the Young Global Leaders Class of 2022. Besides her leading role in the Eczacıbaşı Group's digital transformation journey, Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun is actively involved in the making of the Group's sustainability policies across diverse geographies. She was selected as a member of the Young Global Leaders Class of 2022 on account of her social responsiveness, and in particular her work on the Genç Modern project launched within the body of Istanbul Modern Museum for the benefit of disadvantaged youth and currently makes a positive impact on the lives of 50000 young people every year.

The Young Global Leaders Forum has over 1400 members and alumni from more than 120 countries, including a number of celebrity profiles such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Google founders Larry Page and Serge Brin, the actor Leonardo di Caprio, the barrister Amal Clooney, and political leaders like the Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, President of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

Eczacıbaşı Group Digital Transformation Coordinator and Board Member Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun expressed her delight that she could be a part of the solution for a better world and future and added: "Our world is combating serious issues such as climate change, gender discrimination, income inequality, poverty and economic fluctuations. The only way to surmount these difficulties is by uniting our forces and building bridges between generations, societies and cultures. To that end, each and every one of us needs to act with heightened awareness and a sense of responsibility. Since its foundation, our Group has assumed responsibility and contributed towards efforts to solve economic, social and cultural problems. Our mission statement declaring our commitment to the creation a healthier and safer future is also my first and foremost goal. I am happy that in addition to our efforts within the Group and our country, I will be working alongside the Young Global Leaders designated by the World Economic Forum to develop permanent solutions to overcome global issues."

Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun

Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun graduated from Robert College in Istanbul and received her undergraduate degree in Economics and Art History from Harvard University in 2011. She began her professional career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. A year later, she returned to Turkey to work at Istanbul Modern, where she spearheaded the establishment of "Genç Modern", Turkey's first museum membership program for adults in the 21 to 40 age group. In 2014, Coşkun joined the Eczacıbaşı Group as a Strategic Planning Specialist, later becoming Brand Manager in the Consumer Products Division. After receiving her MBA from INSEAD in 2015, she joined McKinsey&Company as a consultant in a variety of projects.

In 2017, Coşkun was appointed Business Development Manager in the Eczacıbaşı Group's Strategic Planning Department, and in 2018 and 2019 respectively, to her current positions as co-General Manager of Burgbad AG and Eczacıbaşı Group Digital Transformation Coordinator.

Esra Eczacıbaşı Coşkun is a member of the Eczacıbaşı Group's Board of Directors and the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art's Board of Directors.

She is a representative of the Turkey-US Business Council (TAİK) as part of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK), and holds membership of Endeavor Turkey and the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD). She also serves on the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) Gender Equality Committee.