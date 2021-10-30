The Eczacıbaşı Group has pledged to use the World Economic Forum's new Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics in its company reporting.

Developed by the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics are a set of 21 environmental, social and governance metrics and disclosures developed by the World Economic Forum's International Business Council that measure a company's long-term enterprise value creation for all stakeholders.

Drawn from existing voluntary standards, the new metrics strengthen the ability of companies and investors to benchmark progress on sustainability matters, thereby improving decision-making and enhancing transparency and accountability regarding the shared and sustainable value companies create.

Eczacıbaşı Group CEO Atalay Gümrah made the following statement in the Group's press release:

"As a pioneer of modern, high quality and healthy living, we are committed to ensuring that sustainability is the top priority of key performance indicators by monitoring the impact of our products and services throughout their life cycles. Thanks to the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, which provide a new and much more effective way of monitoring the environmental, social and governance performance of our companies, we're striving to advance our contributions to a sustainable future one step further."

Noting that every Group company, regardless of its field of activity, aims to improve the quality of life through its sustainability approach, Gümrah added, "With this goal in mind, we are striving to use natural resources more efficiently and reduce our negative externalities. We also consider social development to be part of this value creation."