Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ECZYT   TRAECZYT91Q5

ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING ORTAKLIGI A.S.

(ECZYT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Eczacıbaşı Group has pledged to use the World Economic Forum's new Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics in its company reporting

10/30/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Eczacıbaşı Group has pledged to use the World Economic Forum's new Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics in its company reporting.

Developed by the International Business Council of the World Economic Forum, the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics are a set of 21 environmental, social and governance metrics and disclosures developed by the World Economic Forum's International Business Council that measure a company's long-term enterprise value creation for all stakeholders.

Drawn from existing voluntary standards, the new metrics strengthen the ability of companies and investors to benchmark progress on sustainability matters, thereby improving decision-making and enhancing transparency and accountability regarding the shared and sustainable value companies create.

Eczacıbaşı Group CEO Atalay Gümrah made the following statement in the Group's press release:
"As a pioneer of modern, high quality and healthy living, we are committed to ensuring that sustainability is the top priority of key performance indicators by monitoring the impact of our products and services throughout their life cycles. Thanks to the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics, which provide a new and much more effective way of monitoring the environmental, social and governance performance of our companies, we're striving to advance our contributions to a sustainable future one step further."

Noting that every Group company, regardless of its field of activity, aims to improve the quality of life through its sustainability approach, Gümrah added, "With this goal in mind, we are striving to use natural resources more efficiently and reduce our negative externalities. We also consider social development to be part of this value creation."

Disclaimer

Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi AS published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 12:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING ORTAKLIGI A.S.
08:07aThe Eczacıbaşı Group has pledged to use the World Economic Forum's new S..
PU
08/09Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
06/20ECZACIBASI YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : Three weeks' leave for new Eczacıbaşı father..
PU
06/09ECZACIBASI YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : A new stage in Life
PU
04/30Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
04/15Eczacibasi Holding A.S. agreed to acquire additional 10.29% minority stake in Eczacibas..
CI
02/26Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/10ECZACIBASI YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : From the Eczacıbaşı Photographers Series A L..
PU
2020Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarte..
CI
2020Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quart..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 136 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2020 83,0 M 8,65 M 8,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 4,47%
Capitalization 3 944 M 410 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 147
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING ORTAKLIGI A.S.
Duration : Period :
Eczacibasi Yatirim Holding Ortakligi A.S. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Seyfettin Sariçam CEO, Executive Director & Executive VP-Finance
Erol Ismail Özgür Finance Director
Ferit Bülent Eczacibasi Chairman
Ahmet Turgut Tokgöz Independent Non-Executive Director
Erkan Durusoy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING ORTAKLIGI A.S.35.40%410
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.46%650 295
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.78%150 503
SIEMENS AG19.37%129 498
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.38%115 162
3M COMPANY2.23%102 965