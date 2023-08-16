AFR: EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
Today at 02:24 am
Share
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.08.2023 / 08:23 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2023
Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports
16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
EDAG Engineering Group AG (EDAG) is a Germany-based independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry. The Company serves domestic and international vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and automotive suppliers, through a global network of approximately 60 sites in main automotive centers. EDAG offers complementary engineering services across its Vehicle Engineering, Electrics/Electronics and Production Solutions businesses. EDAG supports clients across the entire value chain from the idea design to product development and prototype construction, as well as delivery of turnkey production systems. EDAG also operates established competence centers that design and develop technologies for applications in the automotive industry, including lightweight construction, electric mobility, digitalization, integral safety and new production technologies.