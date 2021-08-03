DGAP-AFR : EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021
Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021
Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports
