  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  EDAG Engineering Group AG
  News
  Summary
    ED4   CH0303692047

EDAG ENGINEERING GROUP AG

(ED4)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/03/2021 | 02:19am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure 
of financial statements 
EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 
115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-08-03 / 08:18 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 
Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 
Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      EDAG Engineering Group AG 
              Schlossgasse 2 
              9320 Arbon 
              Switzerland 
Internet:     www.edag.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1223492 2021-08-03

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223492&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 03, 2021 02:18 ET (06:18 GMT)

