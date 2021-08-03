DGAP-AFR : EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EDAG Engineering Group AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements EDAG Engineering Group AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-08-03 / 08:18 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EDAG Engineering Group AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 Address: https://www.edag.com/de/edag-group/investor-relations/finanzberichte Language: English Date of disclosure: August 26, 2021 Address: https://www.edag.com/en/edag-group/investor-relations/financial-reports =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-08-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: EDAG Engineering Group AG Schlossgasse 2 9320 Arbon Switzerland Internet: www.edag.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

